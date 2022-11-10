IDPL’s Devdas Krishnan entrusted new responsibilities as part of ZEE restructuring

Zee Media Corp has announced a reshuffle in the ZMCL, IDPL and DMCL businesses.



According to the official statement of the company, the cluster approach is being dismantled to make way for a new management structure.



As per the restructuring, Indiadotcom’s Devdas Krishnan will now handle IndiaDotcom Digital Pvt Ltd (IDPL) business of publishing of ZMCL brands and its own brands along with Diligent Media Corporation Limited (DMC) business.

Krishnan joined Zee Media’s digital property IDPL in June 2022 as its Chief Business Officer. The IIM A alumus has a vast experience in diverse aspects of P&L operations. Based out of Noida, Krishnan is responsible for IDPL’s growth strategy, business plans and sales goals. Previously, he was with He was the Business Head at Symphony Limited between September 2021 and June 2022. Prior to that, he was the CEO of MySchoolPage.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)