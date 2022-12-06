IdeateLabs appoints Raman Minhas as CCO, Megha Ahuja as EVP (Client Solution)

As a part of the agency’s reorganization towards becoming future-ready and providing strategic partnerships to its clients, FCB Interface announces the appointment of Gaurav Dudeja as the Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Gaurav will lead the business operations to drive the next level of growth for the agency. He will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office and report to Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO of FCB Interface.

His goal will be to use innovation to create a variety of frameworks, platforms, and business procedures that support efficiency and effectiveness for FCB Interface's clients.

With over 21 years in the industry, Gaurav brings the expertise of building and leading high-performing marketing communication teams. This is on the back of playing leadership roles across advertising and marketing in the last 10 years at Leo Burnett, Fortis Healthcare, Philips India and DDB Mudra.

Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, “We can realise our philosophy of ‘Never Finished’ ideas and timely and timeless solutions for our brands only with the right people at the helm. Gaurav is a remarkable leader with a unique blend of business insight, operational know-how, cultural sensitivity, and a profound understanding of people and their motivations. He is the ideal addition to our FCB Interface leadership because of his demonstrated skill and extensive experience delivering creative, disruptive solutions across digital, technology, media, and business services. I am delighted to have him join the FCB Group in India.”

“Gaurav has proven track record of successfully navigating businesses and brands and delivering growth targets in some of the toughest categories. Apart from his impressive credentials, Gaurav is humble, a fantastic team builder, and a great collaborator. Overall, someone who will fit in well with FCB Interface’s culture," said Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO, FCB Interface

"We believe Gaurav will be critical in defining the next chapter of our growth. He has the right combination of leadership skills and understanding of the new-age platforms to drive our agency’s transformation agenda,” said Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, FCB Interface

On joining the FCB family, Gaurav said, “I'm extremely excited to be taking up this role. FCB Interface has retained its top clients and talent for incredibly long periods of time, and that speaks volumes of the agency's strong fundamentals and people-centric culture. On top of it the agency has gone through an amazing creative transformation in recent years, embracing newer platforms of storytelling and driving ideas where creativity and technology seamlessly come together to impact human behaviour. The integration of digital planning & full funnel solutioning within the mainline capabilities has already happened here and that truly makes FCB Interface a future-ready agency.

I look forward to my role in taking the agency to the next level of success and, at the same time, bringing a fresh dimension to its already strong culture. Much like the 'Never Finished' philosophy of FCB, the best part of my story is yet to be told, and I'm committed to making it happen at FCB Interface, not just for myself but also for the agency and all our clients.”