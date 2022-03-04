Alpa Dedhia joins IdeateLabs as Chief Business Officer

IdeateLabs has appointed Alpa Dedhia as Chief Business Officer. She moves from VMLY&R India, where she was EVP - Customer Experience & New Business. Alpa Dedhia will be working out of IdeateLabs' Mumbai office.

Dedhia brings proven skills in managing client relationships, P&L accountability, achieving retention and team effectiveness, managing partner and global projects management. She was previously associated with agencies like VMLY&R India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann World Group, and Ogilvy & Mather.

Commenting on the appointment, Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, said, “We are excited about having Alpa on board. Her extensive experience will help us enrich our clientele across diverse sectors as well as enhance existing client relationships and teams. She will be playing a crucial role in achieving our organization’s objectives and expansion plans. I welcome Alpa to the team and look forward to creating a delightful experience for our clients and building conversations to create commerce. We are setting up an Innovation Lab at the heart of our operation, and Alpa will form a part of the core team that will drive this."

On joining IdeateLabs, Dedhia said, " At IdeateLabs, we are building an intersection of Technology and Brand Experiences, using AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Experience Design, and Digital Transformation as key pillars. And that's where I felt the synergy between my passions and skills, and the vision of the team would lead to great work and learning. I love challenges, and IdeateLabs is the ideal platform to explore and overcome them, while setting new benchmarks, along with my enthusiastic and exceptional team.”

