E4M Exclusive: HUL's Gaurav Jeet Singh to join Facebook as Director-Partnerships

Singh has already stepped down from Unilever after being with the company for over 13 years

e4m by Naziya Alvi Rahman
Updated: Dec 16, 2021 2:37 PM
Gaurav Jeet Singh

Gaurav Jeet Singh, General Manager Media- South Asia at Unilever is all set to join as Director Partnerships at Facebook India. As per reliable sources, Singh has already stepped down from Unilever after being with the company for over 13 years.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Singh and Facebook did not respond to queries sent by exchange4media. 

At Unilever, Singh has been responsible for driving media attributable business growth across all brands & categories in South Asia.  He is credited for building media models to drive consumers across DTC (direct to consumer), E-commerce, and Traditional trade (online & offline sales).

As per his LinkedIn profile, Singh also spear-headed campaigns for the brand across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and emerging OTT platforms.

Prior to the current role, he was the Marketing Manager- Pureit, responsible for the category P&L and built Direct to Consumer (DTC) businesses in Unilever. Before that he did various Sales leadership roles at Unilever leading high-performing sales teams and set up a premium beauty sales system.

