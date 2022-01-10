Tejas Apte to replace Gaurav Jeet Singh as Unilever’s GM Media, South Asia

Tejas Apte, Global Media Director at Unilever Singapore, is set to replace Gaurav Jeet Singh as General Manager Media, South Asia. The news has been confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources.

Singh recently stepped down from Unilever after being associated with the company for over 13 years and joined Facebook as Director, Partnerships.

Apte has been associated with Unilever for over a decade. He joined Unilever as Sr Media Services Manager in 2011, prior to that he has served stints at Marico and Mindshare.

exchange4media has reached out to Apte and HUL for confirmation, but is yet to get a reply.

