HUL’s Gaurav Jeet Singh moves on after a 13-year-long stint

Gaurav Jeet Singh, General Manager Media- South Asia at Unilever has reportedly stepped down from his role. As per reliable sources, Singh is moving to a global digital platform. Singh has been with Unilever for over 13 years.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Singh did not respond to queries sent by exchange4media.

At Unilever, Singh has been responsible for driving media attributable business growth across all brands & categories in South Asia. He is credited for building media models to drive consumers across DTC (direct to consumer), E-commerce, and Traditional trade (online & offline sales).

As per his LinkedIn profile, Singh also sphere-headed campaigns for the brand across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and emerging OTT platforms.

Prior to the current role, he was the Marketing Manager- Pureit, responsible for the category P&L and built Direct to Consumer (DTC) businesses in Unilever. Before that he did various Sales leadership roles at Unilever leading high-performing sales teams and set up a premium beauty sales system.