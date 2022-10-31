Gunjan Khetan joins Perfetti Van Melle India as CMO

Previously, Khetan was with Reckitt where he last served as VP (marketing)

Gunjan Khetan has joined the Italian-Dutch confectionery company, Perfetti Van Melle, as Chief Marketing Officer for its Indian business. Khetan made the announcement through a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

"I am very excited to announce that I have joined Perfetti Van Melle as the Chief Marketing Officer for their India business. I would like to thank the Perfetti Van Melle team for their mentorship and support throughout the recruitment process," wrote Khetan.

Khetan was previously associated with Reckitt for over 12 years where he last served as VP (marketing) and Co-Founder of digital-first brands Biodome and Vitalmins. Before that, he worked with Kraft Heinz Company for over seven years as brand manager for Complan.

He has 17+ years of strategy, marketing and commercial experience in building sustainable, profitable businesses. Khetan also guides startups as a mentor and is a seed investor.

