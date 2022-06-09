Former Zee Media regional cluster CEO Jagdish Chandra to helm upcoming Hindi news channel

Former ETV News Network and Zee Media regional cluster CEO Jagdish Chandra is set to make a comeback to the world of news broadcasting with the launch of a Hindi news channel.

If the market buzz is to be believed, the Hindi news channel will be backed by a major Ahmedabad-based corporate house. The hiring is in full swing with many senior ad sales professionals expected to join the channel soon.



"A major corporate house from Ahemdabad has roped in Jagdish Chandra as the head of the soon-to-launch Hindi news channel," said a source close to the development. The source further stated that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has granted approval for the channel.



A bureaucrat by profession, Chandra had taken voluntary retirement to enter the TV news industry in September 2008. In his most recent role, he was the CMD of First India News and CEO & Editor-in-Chief of First India, an English daily with three editions.



Following his retirement from bureaucracy, his first stop was the Mukesh Ambani controlled ETV News Network which has since been subsumed under the TV18-owned News18 Network. Chandra's second stint was at Subhash Chandra's Zee Media Corporation where he was the CEO of regional channels. He has also served as the CEO of the now-defunct English daily DNA.

