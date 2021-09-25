Ford India head Anurag Mehrotra quits: Reports

September 30 will be Mehrotra’s last day with Ford, say reports

Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has quit the company to pursue other career opportunities, media reports have claimed. The move comes days after the card company announced its decision to stop manufacturing cars in India.

Some reports, quoting sources, claimed that September 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with Ford.

Mehrotra has spent over a decade with Ford in India across multiple roles including marketing, sales and most recently as president and managing director.

