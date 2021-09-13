WPP to realign GTB India ops following Ford pullout: Report

GTB managing partner Babita Baruah has been given a global role in International Markets and the firm's 100-plus employees have been accommodated in various WPP agencies

Advertising group WPP is reportedly realigning the India operations of GTB, an agency that exclusively handled the mandate of carmaker Ford. The decision has been taken in light of the US carmaker's decision to shut down its units in India.

A media report said that GTB managing partner Babita Baruah has been allotted a global role at group agency International Markets. The 100-plus employees of the agency have been accommodated within group agencies like Wunderman Thompson and Ogilvy.

GTB was formed in 2007 after fusing WPP's agencies like JWT, Ogilvy, Mindshare, Y&R, and Wunderman to word exclusively on the Ford account. In 2018, Ford went on to hire BBDO as its agency of record, dealing a major blow to WPP.

The advertising firm released a statement over the development: "WPP agencies will continue to handle activation, including media planning and buying, digital and production. These responsibilities also include Tier Two advertising work in the U.S., the China advertising operations with its joint venture partner, all Lincoln advertising, and all the Ford public relations business.

WPP will work closely with Ford on the shape of its future relationship and the impact on its people."

Last week, the US carmaker announced its decision to shut down its India operations after 25 years in the country after incurring a $2 billion loss. Ford India will down shutters on its Sanand, Gujarat plant in Q4 of 2021 and its Chennai plant by 2022.

