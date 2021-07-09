DIZO announces Abhilash Panda as CEO

DIZO, a realme TechLife brand, today announced the appointment of their CEO and official spokesperson - Abhilash Panda - for DIZO India. Abhilash Panda, an avid technology enthusiast himself, is a former Director for Mobile Phones at Flipkart and comes with several years of experience working with top technology brands, including realme in his past stint at Flipkart. He has been leading the DIZO operations in India and now will also extend his responsibilities as the official spokesperson.

“While DIZO will continue to have realme’s constant support in 3 key aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that works perfectly with realme Link App, Abhilash Panda will bring a fresh outlook with his years of experience and an unmatched understanding of the ever-changing consumer tech landscape in India. He is passionate about DIZO and believes in the company’s consumer-centricity and its mission to offer Smart Tech Life for Every Different You. With the aim to make it one of the most loved and among the top brands in AIoT products in the coming years, DIZO’s CEO and official spokesperson will be responsible for all areas of operations including sales, marketing, R&D and innovation, supply chain, human resources, among others as well as the front-end for all official announcements by the brand,” the company said.

Abhilash Panda on leading the DIZO team in India said, “I am excited to join the super energetic and promising team at DIZO in India. I am looking forward to drive business momentum at DIZO and make it one of India’s top brands in AIoT products. The wearables and connected devices space in India is heating up and the race to the top spot for a brand will be determined by its ability to offer a truly differentiated value proposition to its customers. Together with realme’s strong support and Flipkart’s pan-India reach, we are confident of being able to offer a world-class experience to our consumers.”

“Today’s consumers are a discerning lot. They know their technology and are value conscious and above all are ready to adopt solutions that make their lives easier. At DIZO it will be our mission to make this adoption easier for them,” he added.

Prior to joining DIZO, Abhilash Panda was working as a Director at Flipkart driving business for the company’s mobiles vertical for the homegrown e-commerce marketplace. During his 7 years of tenure at Flipkart, he has worked with several global and Indian technology and lifestyle brands, including realme since its beginning days and has been responsible to lead the planning and business development of these brands. Prior to working at Flipkart, he has also worked at CavinKare where he drew rich offline retail experience in the FMCG sector, understanding various facets of consumer behaviour and consumption patterns.

