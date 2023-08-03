Diageo India elevates Ruchira Jaitly as CMO

Ruchira Jaitly has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at Diageo India.
Her earlier role was as EVP and portfolio head - marketing.
The company's former CMO Deepika Warrier had announced while stepping down that Jaitly will take over the role.
She will be overseeing Marketing and Innovation for the company's alcohol and beverage portfolio.
Jaitly has been leading consumer brands for the last 25 years. She has been associated with organisations like PepsiCo India, Nokia Devices, Royal DSM and Unilever.
Priyanka Magan joins Next by Rediffusion as Vice President
Prior to this, she was Head - Client Services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:02 PM | 2 min read
Next by Rediffusion has added more firepower to its team with a senior hiring - getting on board Priyanka Magan as Vice President, Client Servicing to handle its brand portfolio in Rediffusion Delhi-II.
In her last stint, Priyanka was Head - Client Services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai, where she worked across varied categories: auto/jewellery retail/fintech/real estate on brands like Royal Enfield, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Uniqlo, Jet Airways, DFM Foods, DCB bank Ashiana Housing and ICICI Securities.
Priyanka comes with 15+ years of experience in a career that began at Lowe Lintas. She has been an entrepreneur too in the past, running her own boutique agency. She also did stints with Leo Burnett, and on the marketing side with Religare.
Asheesh Malhotra, Executive Director of Next by Rediffusion, said: “We’re on a hi-growth trajectory that requires a seasoned yet young team of professionals who will run the new age businesses that Next by Rediffusion is known for. Priyanka is a blend of both qualities.”
Sangeet Chaudhary, Branch Head Delhi, says: “We are writing a powerful narrative for our new age agency, and we are very happy to have Priyanka on board as a key player in the ever challenging and exciting Delhi market.”
“I’ve had the good fortune of having worked with large and small agencies alike which have equipped me to handle challenging situations. With Next by Rediffusion, I’m excited to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and build some great brands in the days ahead,” added Priyanka.
Havas Worldwide India appoints Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South
Joshee joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:33 AM | 3 min read
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has appointed Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South. He joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson, to further strengthen and support the agency’s tremendous growth momentum, which it has witnessed over the last 5 years.
Kundan will be based in Mumbai and will report to Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Worldwide India. He will work closely with Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer and Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer.
Speaking about the appointment, Tarun Jha said, “Havas Worldwide India has been witnessing an impressive growth trajectory and the agency has entirely restructured its leadership team to support this rapid expansion. Kundan is a seasoned industry professional, with a great track record of building businesses and managing large outfits. He will be a natural fit in our ambitious senior leadership team of Anupama, Anirban and Jaibeer Ahmad, Managing Partner – North and East. With Jaibeer helming the North and East India markets, Kundan’s addition will help us drive value, optimise revenue, and expand the ever-growing client portfolio of Havas Worldwide India as he takes the reigns of our business in the West and South regions. We all welcome him aboard and look forward to him making a meaningful difference to the brands that we lovingly nurture.”
Kundan will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s West and South India operations, which handles some marquee clients including Citroën, Britannia The Laughing Cow, JBL, Celio, Tata CLiQ Luxury, among others. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation and has strengthened its creative product and strategy teams through a series of key appointments and marquee new business wins. Most recently, Havas Worldwide India was named the agency on record for clutter-breaking consumer products giant Mamaearth.
With nearly 25 years of experience in the advertising industry and stints at Wunderman Thompson, Ogilvy, FCB, Cheil Worldwide and Grey Group, Kundan’s expertise lies in brand-building while pushing the boundaries of creativity. A master in the art of handling large-scale brands with an extensive global and national footprint, Kundan brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. Some notable brands he has worked with include Vodafone, Pepsi, Samsung, Wipro, Whirlpool, Sony, Max and Lifestyle Fashion, and United Breweries, among others. By leveraging his profound industry knowledge and insights, he will build and maintain positive client relationships and drive new business, aligned to the overarching Havas ethos of building meaningful brands that have a lasting impact on consumers for the better.
Kundan Joshee said, “The collaborative spirit of Havas and its employees is one of the first things that drew me to the agency—it is infectious, it is exciting, and it is very unique. The ‘Village’ model of integration is conceptually something that our industry has been striving towards but to see it in action—and now be a part of it—is something that I look forward to.”
He added, “I am thrilled to be joining Havas Worldwide India at such an interesting juncture in the agency’s ascent. My hope is to leverage my learnings to add value to our clients' businesses and foster genuine and positive client relationships, on the back of the integration model and some truly impactful work.”
Jagran New Media elevates Gaurav Arora to COO, onboards Divya Singh as CRO
Arora has been associated with Jagran for more than 6 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 6:21 PM | 3 min read
Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., has announced key leadership appointments today by elevating. Gaurav Arora to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gaurav has been associated with Jagran for more than 6 years and was previously held responsible for leading the revenue mandates for the brand. Divya Singh succeeded him as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing with her a wealth of experience in the print, radio, broadcast, and digital media industries.
In his new role, Gaurav will take on broader responsibilities in helming operational strategies, optimizing new product revenue streams, and enhancing overall organizational effectiveness, in addition to leading affiliate sales, video production (news and non-news), and other monetization possibilities for the brand. Also, he will continue to lend his support to the revenue functions.
Divya Singh is a seasoned industry doyen with an exceptional track record of spearheading revenue growth and strategic partnerships. In her current role at JNM, she will be responsible for overseeing the company’s revenue operations, advertising sales, and business development initiatives. Having held pivotal roles across diverse organizations for more than two decades, she possesses a profound understanding of revenue engagements and sales networks.
Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Jagran New Media, says, "Gaurav has paved the way for a culture of performance in the organization and is a true people-oriented leader. His calm demeanour combined with a strategic and innovative approach in a highly dynamic and evolving digital space has been both reassuring and gratifying for the organization. I am thrilled to see his continued growth. Simultaneously, we are pleased to welcome Divya Singh as our new CRO. She will play a crucial role in optimizing revenue, leveraging her profound industry knowledge and insights into measurable outcomes."
Gaurav Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Jagran New Media, says, "I am honored by the trust placed in me and excited for this new role. As COO, I will be steadfast in my commitment to further streamline operations, strengthen our offerings, and drive continued success for the company’s expansion. Meanwhile, I am delighted to pass the baton to Divya Singh, the newly appointed CRO of Jagran New Media. Her cross-functional expertise will enable us to steer our organization towards sustainable growth in the long term."
Expressing elation about her new role, Divya Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, says, "I am thrilled to join Jagran New Media as the new Chief Revenue Officer. I look forward to working with the key leadership team and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver outstanding results. As Chief Revenue Officer, my focus will be on developing initiatives that spearhead the company’s revenue. I am positive that together we will unleash new opportunities, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in a dynamic digital media landscape."
Netcore Cloud names Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer
Narayanan will be pivotal in accelerating the company's global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Netcore Cloud has announced the appointment of Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer. In his new role, Mahesh will be pivotal in accelerating the company's global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning by leveraging his marketing expertise to drive growth strategies effectively.
Mahesh is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in the digital industry. His appointment has come when Netcore Cloud rapidly expands globally with cutting-edge innovative technologies.
"Mahesh is a world-class business leader whose deep understanding of marketing technology and inspirational leadership will build on the foundations to rejuvenate our marketing team as a high-performance growth engine and take Netcore to the next level. He represents our core values of craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and can-do attitude, and I am delighted to work with him," said Kalpit Jain, Global CEO of Netcore Cloud.
Mahesh Narayanan added, "I'm excited to come on board Netcore Cloud as the company enters the next phase of expansion powered by our cutting-edge generative AI-powered products and solutions, which are transforming the world of marketing technology. I'm honoured to contribute my experience in leading our global marketing efforts to continue driving brand recognition and amplify demand generation as we continue to grow around the world."
The Founder & MD of Netcore Cloud, Rajesh Jain adds, “As we welcome Mahesh Narayanan into our Netcore Cloud family, we are not just adding an outstanding leader to our team, we are infusing a new energy into our growth journey. Mahesh's seasoned understanding of the digital world, sharpened at the forefront of global technology giants promises to be our distinct competitive edge - the unbreachable moat protecting our 'economic castle'.”
The introduction of the company's generative AI-powered platform has been a game-changer for B2C brands empowering them to create delightful customer experiences and boosting profitability. Under Mahesh's profound strategic vision and exceptional operational leadership, Netcore Cloud is primed to ascend unparalleled heights in the global SaaS landscape. With his stewardship, the company is perfectly positioned to emerge as the next global SaaS leader, demonstrating not just profitability but also pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the SaaS sphere.
Vipul Prakash joins DFM Foods as CEO and MD
Prakash was previously with MakeMyTrip as its CEO
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 1:15 PM | 1 min read
Former MakeMyTrip CEO Vipul Prakash has joined DFM Foods as its CEO and Managing Director. According to Prakash's updated LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in August 2023.
He is an experienced marketing professional skilled in managing P&Ls and large brand portfolios across diverse categories and geographies.
Prior to MakeMyTrip where he worked for close to five years, Prakash was Senior Vice President at PepsiCo. The IIM Ahmedabad alumnus has held global roles at the company.
Paper Boat’s Krisha Turakhia joins xto10x as Brand Marketing Consultant
She was Category Head at Paper Boat
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Krisha Turakhia, who recently moved out of Paper Boat, has joined xto10x as a brand marketing consultant.
At Paper Boat she was Category Head.
Turakhia was earlier Brand Manager at Himalaya Wellness Company and prior to that with Ipsos.
She has 11 years of expertise in driving brand strategy and delivering measurable results.
AdCounty Media appoints Kapil Rastogi as National Sales Head India
He has 15-year sales expertise in the digital media space
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
AdCounty Media has appointed Kapil Rastogi as the company's National Sales Head, India.
He has 15-year sales expertise in the digital media space.
He has earlier worked with media companies like Times Internet Ltd., Dainik Bhaskar, Zee Digital, SCB, 9dot9 Media, Network 18, Culture Machine and Asianet News Media.
Announcing the organizational change, Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer said, "We are thrilled to have Kapil Rastogi on board and certain that his extensive experience and in-depth market understanding shall be instrumental in helping AdCounty grow the Indian market, ace brand positioning in a highly competitive market and scale the growth momentum. Currently, AdCounty Media is striving towards diversification and expanding into domains like programmatic, and in-house DSP alongside developing product streaming and gaming applications. Hiring of such dynamic individuals will upskill the team and help the firm realise its goal of expanding its digital footprints into 50+ countries by 2025."
Speaking of his appointment at AdCounty Media, Kapil Rastogi, said, "I am elated to join a team of game-changers in the digital sphere and look forward to putting my best foot forward in achieving bigger milestones in the company's next decadal journey. It feels great to be part of an organisation that stands at the forefront of digital marketing in 2023." Kapil went on to say that digital advertising revenue surpassed the 1 trillion mark in 2022and India bagged the first spot globally in terms of digital ad spend. Digital AdEx is anticipated to reach $21 billion by 2028. With digital reaching maturity in the marketing mix, marketers are resorting to a laser-like focus on ROI-driven strategies and keeping an eye on the best possible channels that can help boost revenue. AdCounty Media, with its adaptive and competitive media solutions, helps brands maximize their reach, boost user acquisition and minimise advertising waste.
