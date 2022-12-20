DHR Global elevates Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India
He rejoined the company in September 2020 for a second stint
DHR Global has elevated Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India.
“With his leadership skills and wealth of industry knowledge, we have confidence that he will be successful leading the local teams,” the company has said.
Vikram was first associated with the firm from 2009-2013 before re-joining in September 2020.
“Over the years, he has proven himself to be a key member of the Board & CEO and Consumer & Retail Practices. He has extensive global experience working with diversified conglomerates, business houses and private equity firms across the consumer goods, consumer tech, digital, hospitality, retail, media and entertainment industries. Additionally, he has experience in managing teams, offices and operations – both in-house and outsourced – at the previous firms he worked with and in his corporate stint. We are pleased to have Vikram’s steady, thoughtful leadership in the APAC region,” the company statement said.
ZMCL appoints Purushottam Vaishnava as an Additional Director
Last month, Vaishnava was named as Director of the company
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:24 PM | 1 min read
The board of directors of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has appointed Purushottam Vaishnava as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. The network informed the BSE that he is liable to retire by rotation, with effect from December 19, 2022.
Last month, Vaishnava was named as Director of the company.
Vaishnava, a seasoned professional of the media industry with an experience of over 20 years, has spent over two decades in journalism. His was earlier the Head of Cluster 2 Channels of Zee Media Corporation Limited, which consisted of various Hindi and regional news channels. Vaishnava holds B.Com (Hons) and M.Com degress from Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer.
Hisense India COO Rishi Tandon to move on
With Tandon exiting Hisense, the company now plans to rejig its top management
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:12 PM | 1 min read
Hisense, a consumer electronics and home appliances company, has decided to rejig its top management, with Chief Operating Officer Rishi Tandon moving on.
“Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023. This move is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and objectives of accelerating growth and achieving a leadership position in the Indian TV and other appliances business. The brand is looking to expand its product portfolio and sales channels in India and will launch a series of new TV products in the coming year for Indian market,” the company said.
“As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” they added.
Loco elevates Firasat Durrani & Chetan Dhembre to Co-founders
While Durrani is VP-Operations at present, Dhembre is the CTO
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Loco, esports and live game streaming platform, has announced the elevation of Firasat Durrani, currently VP, Operations, and Chetan Dhembre, currently CTO, to Co-founders of the company.
Firasat, who joined Loco in 2020 when it launched its live-streaming platform, has been leading Loco’s content supply and operations functions, from creator and content acquisition to publisher partnerships. Meanwhile, Chetan, who came on board in 2018, has built Loco’s best-in-class engineering team which has designed and delivered a seamless and cutting edge product for Loco’s users.
Commenting on the announcement, Durrani said, “New beginnings are always exciting and I am elated and honored to step into this new role as Co-founder at Loco. Loco has come a long way in the last two years from humble beginnings to becoming the world’s leading independent esports and live streaming platform, today. Having witnessed this incredible transition first hand, I am confident that our amazing team will continue to be trailblazers as we move forward leading and pushing the boundaries of gaming entertainment. With many exciting new developments in the pipeline, I look forward to what 2023 has in store for us.”
Expressing his views on his new role, Dhembre commented, “Having been part of Loco for over half a decade, I am honored to be named as the co-founder. I am proud of what we have achieved so far and am excited for the future. Loco has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings to becoming one of the most sought-after tech companies in the esports and live streaming space. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce cutting-edge technology and even more features on the platform for an effortless and unified user experience. With one of the most talented product and technology teams in the country, we are well-equipped to tackle any challenges that come our way.”
Commenting on the appointments, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders at Loco, said, “We are delighted to welcome Firasat and Chetan as co-founders for Loco. With their wealth of knowledge, expertise and extensive experience in their respective fields, 2023 will be an exciting time for the company. Their continued contribution has been integral to Loco’s growth. We are confident that in their new roles, they will be instrumental in taking Loco to the pinnacle of the esports and gaming streaming entertainment industry worldwide. These appointments demonstrate Loco's commitment to investing in and strengthening its leadership team and provide a promising foundation for its journey ahead.”
WhatsApp Pay India Head Vinay Choletti exits
Choletti was with the organisation for just over a year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
WhatsApp Pay's India Head Vinay Choletti has moved on.
He was with the organisation for just over a year.
Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay's commerce journeys.
He announced his exit with a social media post.
Prior to WhatsApp, Choletti was with Amazon for over 7 years. He was heading SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.
HUL looking for Sanjiv Mehta’s successor?
Rohit Jawa and Priya Nair are the frontrunners for the post, claims a media report
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read
Sanjiv Mehta, the Managing Director and CEO of HUL, may soon step down from his post, and the company is now shortlisting candidates who can take over the baton from him, according to a report on a prominent business site.
The report, quoting sources, claims that Rohit Jawa and Priya Nair are the frontrunners for the post. Jawa is currently the chief of transformation for Unilever and Nair is the global chief marketing officer of the beauty and wellbeing segment at the parent company.
Mehta, 62, has been leading the company, since 2013.
The report states that the company has not officially confirmed the start of the succession process.
At HUL, traditionally, internal candidates are chosen for succession, says the report.
Cosmos Maya ropes in Kaushal Nanavati and Asif Khan
Nanavati has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and Asif Khan named Business Head – New Ventures (VFX, EdTech)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 5:02 PM | 3 min read
Animation company Cosmos-Maya has made two new leadership appointments. Kaushal Nanavati has been appointed the Chief Revenue Officer, and Asif Khan as its Business Head – New Ventures (VFX, EdTech).
Kaushal joins Cosmos Maya from Shemaroo, where he was the Senior Vice President of International and India Digital Business. He has also worked with Disney and Zee in his previous stints. An executive leader with a consistent track record in driving business expansion in global markets and boosting revenue growth in strategic positions for media and entertainment, Kaushal brings with him more than 2 decades of business development experience across linear channel distribution, content syndication and app distribution.
Asif re-joins Cosmos Maya after having a successful entrepreneurial journey in the animation and advertising space. An industry veteran with close to 25 years of experience, Asif will lead the company’s foray into VFX and EdTech, as its Business Head. In his previous stints, apart from Cosmos Maya, he has also worked with FutureWorks Media Limited and Prime Focus.
The duo will work closely with Megha Tata, CEO Cosmos-Maya, towards the company’s next phase of growth
Talking about the new appointments, Megha said, “We are delighted to welcome Kaushal and Asif to our senior leadership team. They bring years of experience and expertise in their respective fields and the combined force of their vision will help Cosmos Maya to reach new heights. We welcome them to the Cosmos Maya family, and I’m thrilled to work on new business opportunities together.”
Commenting on his appointment, Kaushal said “I am excited to start this new chapter of my professional career with an animation giant like Cosmos Maya. I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a robust business path for the company in their new phase.”
On his new role, Asif said, “Cosmos Maya has always been in the forefront of the Animation story in India. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead its foray into VFX and EdTech, as its Business Head. It feels great coming back together under the same roof for the success of this new division. The company has always had a powerful ecosystem of talent and technology to deliver large scale and quality projects. It is now the time to cement our position in the VFX space and I look forward to being a part of the effort to make it reach new skies as we had done earlier in the animation division”
The Singapore-headquartered company, was founded by world renowned film-makers Ketan and Deepa Mehta and is backed by NewQuest Capital Partners.
MYRE Capital hires Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing
Previously, Virmani led acquisition and growth through Digital at School Ed-Tech unicorn LEAD
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 3:25 PM | 2 min read
Neo-Realty investment platform MYRE Capital has announced the appointment of Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing. With this move, MYRE Capital aims to strengthen its leadership team and achieve its goal of democratizing commercial real estate investments for retail as well as HNI investors. Nitin is a seasoned marketing professional with expertise largely in the digital ecosystem working with top B2B, B2C brands as well as agencies.
Under Nitin’s leadership, MYRE Capital aims to achieve a robust brand positioning by strengthening performance marketing and CRM capability to deliver truly diverse investment products to the investors.
An Executive MBA from IIM Rohtak, Nitin comes with over 11 years of experience working with brands in different capacities leading digital strategy, channel marketing, performance and growth marketing. Previously, he led acquisition and growth through Digital at School Ed-Tech unicorn LEAD. Nitin has also managed Digital Marketing operations for Media & Entertainment player Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. In his stint at the agency, he led account management for automotive major like Hyundai India, and other key corporate clients Times Jobs, DS Group, Burger King India and many more.
Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO, MYRE Capital said “We started MYRE Capital with an aim to revolutionise real estate investments and provide accessibility to individual retail investors so that they can invest in preferred Grade-A Commercial Real Estate assets. We have witnessed phenomenal growth with over 35,000+ users on our platform and an excess in AUM of INR 220 crores. With Nitin joining our senior leadership team, we are confident that we will achieve greater heights together and further scale up the entire business.”
On his appointment, Nitin Virmani, Head of Marketing said “I see immense appetite and potential for growth for neo-realty products in India. MYRE Capital’s flagship fractional ownership vertical as well as the newly launched lease rental discounting vertical are leading the upcoming major wave in the world of property-investment technology. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in India and to the NRIs abroad.”
“We will approach the marketing goals by setting best practices, building teams and promoting innovation thus bringing cost efficiencies in marketing while scaling up the business.” He further added.
MYRE Capital’s assets are spread across NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Recently, the company announced the launch of its latest structured debt investment opportunity in Hyderabad for accredited investors.
