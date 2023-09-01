DHR Global names Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, APAC, Consumer & Retail Practice
Chhachhi will continue to lead his role as Managing Partner-India
Talent advisory firm DHR Global has named Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, Asia Pacific Consumer & Retail Practice.
In this role, he will guide regional partners in expanding the firm’s reach in the consumer and retail sectors, working in collaboration with global practice leaders Kristi LeBlanc, Tricia Logan, and Marcey Rubin Stamas.
Chhachhi will continue leading the firm’s team in India as Managing Partner, India.
He brings extensive experience to the practice, working with companies in the consumer goods, consumer tech, digital, hospitality, retail, media, and entertainment industries. During his career at DHR, he has also been a vital global member of the Board & CEO and Commercial Growth Practices.
“I am thrilled that Vikram has been appointed to lead the Consumer & Retail Practice for the APAC region,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “He has a proven track record leading the team in India and delivering exceptional results for our clients, and I am confident that he will bring the same level of excellence to his role leading the Consumer & Retail Practice in APAC.”
In addition to his executive search expertise, Chhachhi is a trained assessor of leaders. He combines technology-driven, cutting-edge psychometrics data with his deep insights to help clients address the core issues for future leaders. His clients count on him to help them strategize, structure, and build out their professional management teams.
Before moving to consulting, Chhachhi was a Senior Editor with Business Today, writing extensively on the technology, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. He was awarded for his investigative reporting in the telecommunications industry in the mid-1990s when the sector was being deregulated in India.
“I am honoured and excited to take on the responsibility of driving expertise for consumer and retail companies in the APAC region while continuing to serve our clients in India,” said Chhachhi. “I am grateful for the trust and support of Geoff Hoffman and the DHR team, and I’m eager to continue growing the firm alongside my colleagues across the APAC region.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sonam Pradhan exits Mahindra, set to join Kellogg’s
Pradhan was Head-Integrated Media & Agency Relations at Mahindra Rise
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
Sonam Pradhan, Head, Integrated Media & Agency Relations, Mahindra Rise has quit.
Pradhan has over 16 years of experience in media and advertising, and in the past three years she has worked on the launch of Scorpio N, Bolero NEO, the All New-THAR, Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Electric Vision.
As per sources close to the development, she is set to join Kellogg’s.
Her experience spans categories like FMCG, BFSI, automotive, uber luxury brands, consumer durables, online pharmacy start-up, entertainment parks and logistic solution brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kapiva elevates Shantanu and Anuj Sharma as Co-Founders
Shantanu was earlier the COO and Sharma the CRO
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 6:11 PM | 3 min read
Kapiva, a homegrown D2C Ayurveda brand, has announced the revamping of its founding team. As a part of this announcement, COO- Shantanu and CRO- Anuj Sharma will be elevated as Co-Founders with the aim to unlock the massive potential in the Ayurveda and wellness space. In their new roles, Shantanu’s key focus will be on building the brand as a strategic lever along with the curation of science-backed products and Anuj will closely work on Integrating Technology to seamlessly deliver holistic health outcomes.
“Shantanu comes with extensive experience in marketing and e-commerce with his stints at Uniqlo and P&G across India, south east Asia, and China. Shantanu will be closely working with Ameve to accelerate the brand’s growth by penetrating deeper into the Indian market. Shantanu will be joined by Anuj Sharma, an experienced growth leader, who has previously worked with brands like Myntra and Disney+ Hotstar. Anuj has been spearheading the brand’s journey as a CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) for the past 2.5 years. He will be working on improving the tech stack (developing cutting-edge solutions to deliver better health outcomes) to drive profitability and sales across geographies. Their collective expertise, coupled with Ameve's vision, is poised to elevate Kapiva's standing in the wellness industry,” read a press release.
On the onboarding, Ameve Sharma, Co-Founder of Kapiva, said, “Shantanu and Anuj have contributed enormously to Kapiva’s journey in the past 2 years. Their expertise and experience have shaped the brand’s growth trajectory quadrupling the brand’s sales in the last 2 years. I am glad to join forces with them to further push the needle in increasing awareness and adoption of the industry. We truly believe that this is just the beginning and there is massive untapped potential waiting to be unlocked.”
Shantanu, Co-Founder of Kapiva (Previously COO), said, “Kapiva is one of the fastest-growing startups in the country. I am ecstatic to be a part of its journey and to contribute to its success. I believe that Ayurveda has the potential to transform people’s lives just like Yoga has done for people across the world. All I can say is we are gearing up to rewrite the history of Ayurveda.”
Expressing his excitement, Anuj Sharma, Co-Founder of Kapiva (Previously CRO), said, “It is an exciting time for us to be a part of this industry that is shaping the future. I am beyond excited to join the visionaries Ameve and Shantanu in this journey. Together we can empower consumers globally with holistic and modern solutions and act as an ally to the government in putting India on the global map by making Ayurveda the next big export.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lowe Lintas India's Ekta Relan steps down as Chief Strategy Officer
This was her second stint with the agency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 1:14 PM | 1 min read
Ekta Relan has stepped down as Lowe Lintas India's Chief Strategy Officer.
This was her second stint with the agency.
Relan joined Lowe Lintas for the second time in July 2022.
She was earlier with the company for over 8 years.
Relan has 22 years of experience in the advertising and marketing domain.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Satya Koniki takes over as Head of Global Delivery for Zoo Media
Koniki has over 20 years of experience in global operations across industries
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 12:12 PM | 2 min read
Zoo Media has announced the appointment of Satya Koniki as the Head of Global Delivery.
He will be responsible for establishing global delivery centres (GDCs) that will leverage India's finest talent and offshoring capabilities to serve independent agencies worldwide.
Koniki has over 20 years of multi-faceted industry experience and expertise in global operations.
Previously, he held key positions in global companies such as HCL, Wunderman, and Hogarth in India and e-commerce startups like Chegg and A1Books in the USA. His efficiency in offshoring, fostering robust agency partnerships, managing high-profile clients, and navigating the complexities of digital marketing will add tangible business value to the Zoo Media team.
Satya commented on his new role, “Setting up global delivery hubs is about identifying talent, building teams at scale, tailoring processes and adapting to changing market dynamics to deliver client solutions - with Zoo Media, most of these are covered, so I am excited to push forward.”
His responsibilities will encompass various regions within the Zoo Media Network, with a critical focus on Zoo Global Delivery. The network already has a team based in the US aiming to centralise offshore services.
Satya’s role involves overseeing seamless operations worldwide, beginning with Indian centres and later expanding to different regions. He is adept at creating customized delivery centres to meet client needs and requirements, “It's about fostering flexibility and preparedness, ensuring that business operations can thrive regardless of external challenges, thereby delivering valuable services to clients,” he added.
Satya will work closely with cross-functional teams across sales, HR, finance, and client servicing. He will be reporting directly to Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founder of Zoo Media.
“Our Global Delivery Centres (GDCs) aim to create value for independent agencies worldwide by providing high-quality output through resource augmentation. Considering Satya’s expertise in building offshore centres of excellence, we look forward to him strengthening Zoo Media’s global positioning as a reliable partner,” said Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founder of Zoo Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mandeep Singh quits Bennett Coleman as Vice President
Singh was Country Manager & COO at B4U Network before joining BCCL
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Mandeep Singh has stepped down as Bennett Coleman’s Vice President.
Singh has 21 years’ executive experience with leading media corporations, including The Walt Disney Co, UTV, Zee, Times Television Network, and BCCL Response (Times of India Group).
He has also launched and operated D2C start-up (A Digital First Personal Care Venture) as its Co-Founder & CEO.
Singh's last assignment was with the B4U Network as their Country Manager & COO before joining BCCL as Vice President. He has also served as Executive Director with The Walt Disney Company and was leading the revenue function for 13 years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Samir Shanbhag as Business Head & EVP
He will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Samir Shanbhag as its Business Head and Executive Vice President. Based at the agency's Mumbai office, he will report directly to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide.
With almost three decades in the ad and marketing industry, Samir brings a wealth of valuable experience and unmatched expertise, poised to make a significant impact in his role. He will spearhead brand and business solutions' development and lead overall business efforts.
Before joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Samir was with Rain Creative, Dubai, where he was part of the founding team and instrumental in establishing Rain as an independent creative agency. He also worked with Ogilvy and Contract in Mumbai and DDB, Dubai. Notably, he was part of the team that won India's first Gold Lion for Direct Marketing at Cannes for ICICI Children's Growth Bond in 2002.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, "This year has been marked with great business wins and campaigns, making it remarkable for us. Samir's rich experience in building and growing brands makes him a valuable addition to the leadership. Having been an entrepreneur, he understands the value of client partnerships and how critical is growth and its impact on people and business stability. With Samir now onboard, I believe that the leadership at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is stronger than ever, ready to provide powerful and effective solutions to our clients."
Samir Shanbhag, Business Head & EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added, "I am excited to
embark on this journey with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi which is driven by the ‘Nothing is Impossible’ philosophy. The growth demonstrated in both business and quality of work over the past few years serves as a testament to this belief. I am confident that we will continue to build upon these success stories, leveraging the ‘Power Of One’ for our clients. I look forward to contributing to the agency’s growth and reputation.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mark Thompson to take over as CNN’s Chairman & CEO
Thompson was earlier director-general at BBC and NYT’s Chief Executive
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Former BBC director-general and NYT Chief Executive Mark Thompson has been named as the next Chairman and CEO of CNN.
Thompson takes over from Chris Licht.
His term is expected to start on October 9.
The appointment is being seen as aptly timed to helm CNN that as per reports is having troubles with its business model.
Thompson has the credit of leading Times during its turbulent times.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube