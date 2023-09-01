DHR Global names Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, APAC, Consumer & Retail Practice

Talent advisory firm DHR Global has named Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, Asia Pacific Consumer & Retail Practice.

In this role, he will guide regional partners in expanding the firm’s reach in the consumer and retail sectors, working in collaboration with global practice leaders Kristi LeBlanc, Tricia Logan, and Marcey Rubin Stamas.

Chhachhi will continue leading the firm’s team in India as Managing Partner, India.

He brings extensive experience to the practice, working with companies in the consumer goods, consumer tech, digital, hospitality, retail, media, and entertainment industries. During his career at DHR, he has also been a vital global member of the Board & CEO and Commercial Growth Practices.

“I am thrilled that Vikram has been appointed to lead the Consumer & Retail Practice for the APAC region,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “He has a proven track record leading the team in India and delivering exceptional results for our clients, and I am confident that he will bring the same level of excellence to his role leading the Consumer & Retail Practice in APAC.”

In addition to his executive search expertise, Chhachhi is a trained assessor of leaders. He combines technology-driven, cutting-edge psychometrics data with his deep insights to help clients address the core issues for future leaders. His clients count on him to help them strategize, structure, and build out their professional management teams.

Before moving to consulting, Chhachhi was a Senior Editor with Business Today, writing extensively on the technology, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. He was awarded for his investigative reporting in the telecommunications industry in the mid-1990s when the sector was being deregulated in India.

“I am honoured and excited to take on the responsibility of driving expertise for consumer and retail companies in the APAC region while continuing to serve our clients in India,” said Chhachhi. “I am grateful for the trust and support of Geoff Hoffman and the DHR team, and I’m eager to continue growing the firm alongside my colleagues across the APAC region.”

