Dheeraj Sinha named FCB Group CEO India, South Asia; Rohit Ohri gets new global role
Sinha will be reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull
FCB announced today important leadership succession news for its India and South Asia operations. After eight incredible years leading FCB Group India to historic success, current Group Chairman & CEO Rohit Ohri is moving into a new global role as FCB Global Partner. Succeeding him is Dheeraj Sinha, who will join in November as Group CEO India & South Asia, reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.
This news comes on the heels of a momentous 2022 for FCB Group India, having been named Adweek’s International Agency of the Year for purpose-driven work that drives business results for clients on a global scale. Over the last six years, the agency has won 32 Cannes Lions and over 100 creative awards globally, launched several high-profile campaigns that have transformed its creative reputation in India and beyond, won many large Indian and global multinational clients, and grown revenue by high double digits year over year. FCB Group India also acquired a majority stake in FCB Kinnect, the region’s leading digital-first creative agency, and recently launched FCB/SIX, its digital media, CX and performance offering, in the market.
“Since Rohit joined FCB eight years ago, FCB India has seen tremendous success under his leadership. It was time for his next challenge, and while we can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for the agency, I’m excited to have him join our global team to put his valuable experience to work for some important upcoming projects,” said Turnbull. “Together, we have found his successor in Dheeraj — an amazingly talented, creatively focused and driven leader who understands the economic power of creativity.”
“The last eight years at FCB Group India have been truly amazing. My mandate was to transform the creative reputation of FCB in India. By nurturing culture and cultivating talent, we’ve been able to deliver creative excellence consistently since 2018. I’m enormously grateful to my fabulous India team for the creative and business success we have seen. Our partnership with our clients has been our true strength in this creative transformation journey. Further, with the acquisition of Kinnect and the launch of FCB/SIX in India, I believe we are now uniquely poised to power our creative work with data and technology. I’m delighted to now work on the strategic priorities of our global network with Susan and Tyler as FCB Global Partner,” said Ohri.
Following an extensive search conducted in partnership with Rohit for his successor, FCB felt Dheeraj Sinha was the right fit to lead the group’s next chapter. Sinha joins the agency from Publicis Groupe, where he currently serves as CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman of BBH India. While there, he led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett transitioned from a mid-tier agency to a leading agency in India and almost doubled its size, with 30% of its revenue driven by new clients such as PepsiCo, IKEA, Airtel, Spotify and many others. Leo Burnett was India’s #1 and Asia’s #2 agency at Cannes Lions 2023. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Strategy Officer of South & Southeast Asia at Grey Group, where he fostered a culture of strategy at Grey APAC.
“Dheeraj is a strong advocate for the power of creativity, with a proven track record of transforming businesses. His experience driving revenue for iconic creative brands and agencies is exactly what we needed to help fuel our next chapter of success in India,” commented Turnbull.
“I’m delighted to welcome Dheeraj into the FCB family. He is a dynamic leader brimming with new ideas. I believe he has the right capabilities and mindset to take FCB Group India to newer heights,” said Ohri.
“I am so excited to be leading the next phase of narrative for FCB in India and the region. I believe that with data and technology at its service, creativity is the greatest force of our times. The true power of our industry is in maximizing business opportunities and solving for human problems using creativity. I love the perspective at FCB about creativity as an economic multiplier. The agency has had a great run in the country, with very strong partnerships with the best clients, and has been one of the most respected agency brands. I look forward to working with the global leadership at FCB under Susan and Tyler, to continue to build FCB in India and the region as the most creative company, helping our clients maximize the opportunities and leaving the world a better place at the same time!” remarked Sinha.
Sinha joins FCB officially in November and will work closely with Ohri to ensure a smooth and seamless transition across the agency’s many offices, people, clients and partners in India.
Ramgopal Iyer joins Mediasmart as Director - Partnerships and Strategy, India & SEA
Prior to this, Iyer was with MX Player as Lead - Revenue Planning & Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 1:36 PM | 1 min read
Ramgopal Iyer has been appointed Director - Partnerships and Strategy, India & SEA. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Partnerships and Strategy (India and SEA) at Mediasmart (Affle)”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Iyer was with MX Player as Lead - Revenue Planning & Strategy. He worked with the programmatic advertising platform for over 2 years.
Previously, Iyer worked with ZEE5 as Lead - Revenue Analytics, with Reliance Broadcast Network as National Head- Account Planning & Revenue Maximization and with GVK, Mumbai International Airport as Manager.
Iyer is a seasoned performance-driven professional with over 13 years of work experience in planning, strategy, content monetization, analysis & reporting, revenue maximization, tendering, projections and budgeting.
Industry grapevine: Is Dheeraj Sinha joining FCB India?
Sources told e4m that Sinha will be taking charge of daily operations
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 11, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
Is Dheeraj Sinha Joining FCB Group India? The ad industry is abuzz with rumours of the former Leo Burnett top exec joining the agency and taking charge of the daily operations of the group.
Last week, it was announced that Dheeraj Sinha will be stepping down from his roles of Co-Chief Executive, at Leo Burnett South Asia, and Chairman, BBH India. After a successful seven years with the Groupe, Sinha is said to be exploring other opportunities.
e4m reached out to industry sources and they told us that Sinha might be joining FCB Group. While we reached out to Sinha, he is yet to share his response. Our emails to FCB Group India have also received a similar response.
Sinha will be with Leo Burnett Groupe till the end of October and in the coming months, will continue working closely with Rajdeepak Das who leads Leo Burnett India as Co-CEO, in addition to holding the position of Chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council.
Sinha joined the Groupe as Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett India, and has held multiple high-profile roles. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett India has grown tremendously with some of the best and most reputed clients entrusting the agency with their businesses.
As Chairman of BBH, Sinha has played a pivotal role in strengthening BBH with the appointments of new leadership like Himanshu Saxena and Parixit Bhattacharya; a growing roster of top clients, and fostering a culture of unmatched creative pedigree.
WPP appoints Andrew Scott to the board as Executive Director
'This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company,' said WPP CEO Mark Read
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
WPP (LSE/NYSE:WPP) announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Scott, has been appointed as an Executive Director to the Board of WPP, with immediate effect.
Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as Director of Corporate Development. He held a number of other senior roles including Chief Operating Officer for Europe before being appointed global Chief Operating Officer in 2018.
Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: “Andrew brings to the Board a deep understanding of our business from his 24 years with WPP and the significant contribution he has made to our success during that time.”
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company and the importance of continuously improving our operational effectiveness.”
Arjun Paramhans is India Director, Strategy & Influencer Management for AnyTag
Paramhans joins from Verse Innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
AnyMind Group, a Tokyo-based technology company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, creator monetisation and e-commerce solutions has announced the appointment of Arjun Paramhans as India Director, Strategy & Influencer Management for AnyTag, the influencer marketing platform.
Arjun brings with him over 13 years of rich experience as a seasoned marketer, having worked across startups, digital agencies and broadcast media giants such as Dentsu Webchutney, BIG FM and Viacom18. He has led award-winning social media initiatives, creative communication, partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns for esteemed brands like Red Bull, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Airtel and more.
In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Arjun played a pivotal role in driving the digital revenue, product monetization and creative solutions.
Rubeena Singh, Country Manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "We are thrilled to welcome Arjun to the AnyMind team. His impressive credentials and expertise in creator growth and brand solutions aligns with our goal of bringing only the best talent towards achieving leadership in influencer marketing in India, like we have successfully done across other markets."
Expressing his excitement about joining AnyMind Group, Arjun said, "It’s amazing to be part of a technology-led organization like AnyMind Group, which has a stellar reputation for being leaders in the influencer marketing space across Southeast Asia and East Asia. I’m excited to be at the forefront of AnyTag’s India growth story as we look to achieve dominance in this market as well."
AnyMind Group acquired POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in 2020 and entered the Indian market. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its offerings in the Indian market, including its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag.
Raj Nayak appointed to the advisory board of YAAP
YAAP is a specialised content and influencer marketing company
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 10:24 AM | 3 min read
YAAP, a specialised content and influencer marketing company, proudly announces the addition of Raj Nayak to its advisory board. Raj Nayak, the former Chief Operating Officer of Viacom18, will play a pivotal role in guiding YAAP's strategic initiatives for growth and expansion across regions.
The appointment of Raj Nayak, a distinguished veteran of the media and entertainment industry, underscores YAAP's commitment to its ambitious long-term goals and rapid growth plan.
Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP, expressed his delight at the collaboration, saying, "It's an absolute pleasure to have Raj Nayak join YAAP's advisory board. Raj's rich legacy and extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry will be instrumental in driving YAAP's strategic growth and expansion plans in the coming months. His addition to the board aligns perfectly with our ongoing expansion across regions, key leadership appointments, and our relentless pursuit of product and service excellence."
Raj Nayak's illustrious career spans over three decades, during which he has founded and held leadership positions at some of the world's largest media and entertainment companies, including Star TV and NDTV. His most recent role as the Chief Operating Officer at Viacom18 saw him spearheading some of the network's most iconic shows and properties. Following his celebrated tenure at Viacom18, Nayak ventured into a new domain with House of Cheer, a full-service happiness and technology hub specializing in creation, curation, and consultancy, where he serves as the Managing Director.
Commenting on his new role, Raj Nayak shared, "Embodying its philosophy of 'Built For Now,' YAAP has successfully harnessed content, data, and technology to deliver immense value to its clients, establishing itself as a dominant player in the industry. YAAP's promising roadmap for growth and expansion in the coming years, driven by innovation and strategic expansion into new markets, resonates with my business philosophy. It presents us with an exciting opportunity to break new ground together."
YAAP has been on a trajectory of strategic growth, with recent additions such as Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, the former UAE Ambassador to India, to their advisory board, as well as key leadership appointments across India and GCC. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Tagger Media, a leading US-based influencer marketing platform. These developments follow YAAP's acquisition of Crayons Communications, a renowned advertising agency in the Middle East, and an impressive financial performance, including a remarkable 97% increase in top-line growth and a fivefold rise in profitability for FY21-22. YAAP's prestigious client portfolio includes industry leaders such as NPCI, Visit Dubai, IndusInd, Lufthansa, SBI Cards, Disney, Apparel Group, MPL, Amazon, and Square Enix.
Morris Garages India names Abhishek Malhotra as Marketing Lead for EV business
Malhotra was earlier with Unacademy
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
Morris Garages India has appointed Abhishek Malhotra as its Marketing Lead for the EV business. The news was shared by Malhotra on his LinkedIn handle.
Malhotra was earlier with Unacademy as the education platform's Associate Director for Brand Marketing. He was with the company from September 2021 to July 2023.
He has in the past worked with companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, where he was the Brand Manager for Swift and Alto.
ET elevates Pranab Dhal Samanta, Mallika Rodrigues and Vinay Pandey
Samanta named Executive Editor of Politics, Rodrigues and Pandey to be Assistant Executive Editors
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 7:01 PM | 1 min read
The Economic Times has elevated Vinay Pandey, Mallika Rodrigues and Pranab Dhal Samanta to different profiles, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.
Samanta will now become Executive Editor of Politics at ET. He has earlier worked with publications like the Times of India, The Print, Indian Express and more, mainly focusing on the political beat.
Rodrigues, who has been associated with the publication for more than 20 years, will now take over as Assistant Executive Editor.
Pandey will now also take charge as Assistant Executive Editor. He too has been a part of The Economic Times for more than two decades under various roles.
