Dheeraj Sinha gets additional remit as BBH India Chairman

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Dheeraj Sinha as the Chairman of BBH India in addition to his existing mandate as CEO & CSO, Leo Burnett, South Asia.

While Russell Barrett has been named CEO & Chief Creative Officer of BBH India, Subhash Kamath moves into an advisory role for the Groupe on other strategic initiatives.



Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years now and has been instrumental in making BBH India a creative powerhouse, winning several accolades.



Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “I would like to thank Subhash for his leadership and contributions to BBH. Today BBH India is synonymous with truly world-class advertising. With Russell as CEO and CCO of BBH India and Dheeraj taking additional charge as Chairman, BBH India, we will further accelerate the agency’s spectrum of capabilities and creative products to deliver unmatched value to clients. Dheeraj comes with an impeccable track record on growth, and this is also a testament to the strong leadership talent we have.”



Kamath adds, “It’s been a fantastic journey of 13 years, having founded this agency from scratch in India. It’s an agency built on a very strong people’s culture with creative excellence & strategic thinking at its very core. But I’ve been doing this for a very long time and as I enter the twilight of my 35-year career in advertising, I believe it’s time to hand over the baton to the next generation of leadership as I transition into an advisory role for Publicis Groupe. I’ve known Dheeraj for many years, and I know his passion for strategy & creativity. Along with Russell and Sanjay and many of the talented ‘black sheep’ in the organization, I know I’ll be leaving BBH in very safe hands.”



On his new role, Sinha said, “BBH is a dream brand amongst creative agencies. The brand has always believed in great work powered by sharp thinking. I have been a great admirer of its philosophy and the work that BBH has done globally. I am very excited with this opportunity. We have some great work, clients, and teams at BBH. Our goal will be to be one of the topmost agencies in the BBH network globally, creating work for our clients that brings them growth and glory.”



As for Barrett, “BBH is an amazing brand, and this is an exciting new chapter in the exceptional story that has been scripted so far. I’ve enjoyed an enriching partnership with Subhash, Sanjay and Arvind, as we’ve done some proper black sheep work together. I now look forward to partnering with Dheeraj, who I’ve worked with before, and I can say from experience, that he brings a lot of energy and dynamism to every interaction and piece of work he touches.”

