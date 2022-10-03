Devdatta Potnis, Chief Growth Officer, parts company with Cosmos-Maya

He joined Cosmos-Maya in 2011 and was instrumental in the launch of ‘Motu Patlu’

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 3, 2022 11:39 AM  | 1 min read
Potnis

Devdatta Potnis (Dev) has decided to part company from Cosmos-Maya after a decade-long association during which the studio went from strength to strength.

Presently the studio's Chief Growth Officer, Dev joined the studio as head of sales in 2011 and was instrumental in getting the animation studio’s first domestic IP, Motu Patlu off the ground.

“It has been a pleasure working with this incredible company, 'Cosmos-Maya', and I thank the founders Ketan Mehta, Deepa Sahi and Anish Mehta who gave me the opportunity to grow this company, plan its strategic direction & take it to the stage where it is now India’s #1 animation studio. I owe a lot of my professional expertise & development to Cosmos-Maya and the team who will always be special for me, personally & professionally. I wish them all the best for the future,” said Dev.

Dev’s next move will be announced soon.

