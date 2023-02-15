AI creator company Animeta appoints Devdatta Potnis as CEO

AI-powered tech creator company Animeta has appointed Devdatta Potnis as the Chief Executive Officer.

This key appointment follows the recent launch of the AI-powered self-service creator tech platform, aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.

As the CEO, Dev will be responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team for Animeta. The company has already begun its operations and will soon announce its creator partners' roster.

“Animeta is a forward-thinking organization in the truly democratized creator economy, and I am grateful to have received the opportunity to be its chief architect”, said Dev about his appointment. “We intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetization, increase their community in regional & international markets, maximize their brand campaigns and empower them for social commerce; all through our AI-powered creator tech platform,” he further added while detailing his role.

Dev has 15 years of experience across different areas within the media content business. Most recently, he was the Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya.

Welcoming Devdatta, Anish Mehta, Founder, Animeta said, “Dev has the ability to build a scalable business, address an individual creator’s needs & manage investor relationships with equal passion & commitment. So, he is the right person to spearhead Animeta on its growth path. I’m very happy to have him on board. He has also managed to put together a stellar team which we will be announcing soon.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)