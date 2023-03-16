'Five years from now, AI-powered content creation will be widespread and commonplace'

There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.

Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.

Today we have Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick.

Excerpts:

Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with the CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation, and technology in the digital age.

I get to interact with a bunch of different people every day. Call it a job bonus if you will. And it’s refreshing to see how the next-gen is embracing, encouraging and welcoming women to STEM fields. I have been noticing a rise in the number of women in technology and innovation, compared to how traditionally they have been underrepresented in these fields. However, I feel, there is still a long way for us to go. Statistics paint a very different picture because it takes into account tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which is beyond our reach and understanding. As per numbers, women make up only 28 per cent of the workforce in STEM fields, and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college.

Initiatives like DigitALL present an opportunity for companies to adopt innovative technologies and utilise them to advance gender equality. Through this, we can prove equal access to learning and growth opportunities for women in technology-related roles.

The priority is to eliminate the entry barriers - psychological and/or societal - for women in tech. This encompasses overcoming biases, developing mentorship programmes and fostering an inclusive work environment that values and celebrates diversity.

In my opinion, using technology as a tool to achieve gender equality can lead to a more equitable and prosperous society for all. As a CEO, I am committed to contributing to this vital work and look forward to continuing to drive progress in this area. I lead a company where over 60 per cent of the workforce consists of women and we work every day to ensure that we give them a sense of security & equality. It’s about creating a work environment where people feel like their well-being matters, where they feel included, safe, productive and motivated. A culture that has its foundation in open and honest communication and equity, helps people achieve their potential.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?

Over the last few decades, the influence of women and their leadership in PR has seen significant changes. PR has always been a field that has been predominantly populated by women, however, with the passage of time, the industry has become more inclusive and women have been breaking the glass ceiling to take up leadership roles. They have brought a unique perspective and approach to PR and leadership styles at large, which has helped shape the industry positively.

With the growth of digital and social media, the role of PR has expanded beyond traditional media. Women have been at the forefront of these changes, leveraging their skills, creativity, and human elements to help brands communicate in new and innovative ways.

Numerous types of research have highlighted that only 20 percent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?

I firmly believe that having women leaders in the boardroom is essential for the success of any organisation.

In the PR industry specifically, women leaders bring a unique perspective to the boardroom. They often have a deep understanding of the diverse set of audiences to reach and can provide invaluable insights into how to communicate effectively with them. I think women leaders also tend to bring a collaborative approach to problem-solving and decision-making, which can lead to more innovative and effective solutions. More so, women understand the need for inclusivity given the world we’re raised in, and thus are capable of shaping narratives that address and touch upon a vast set of audiences.

Further, women are excellent communicators since they have often had to be vocal to ensure that their voices are heard, and this is crucial in the PR industry. They can effectively articulate the company's vision, mission, and values, both internally and externally, and help build strong relationships with stakeholders.

In my experience, having women leaders in the boardroom has brought enormous value to the organisations I have worked for. As a CEO, I am committed to promoting gender diversity in leadership positions and ensuring that women's voices are heard in the boardroom. In our company too, the male-to-female ratio in leadership roles is 50:50, thus striking the perfect balance.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero.

My journey has been one of determination, hard work, and passion. I have always been inspired by the idea of making a positive impact and contributing to the growth and success of an organisation and aim to encourage more women to build their careers. I have endeavoured to lead with purpose and empathy, and I shall continue to do so.

I have been a part of the PR industry for almost 20+ years now. Being India's youngest CEO in the world of PR, my journey has not been without challenges. Just like any leader, I have been faced with stereotypes and have worked to overcome them with rigour and hard work. I

Throughout my journey, I have been inspired by many women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. I wholeheartedly look up to purpose-driven leaders like Indira Nooyi. I think women leaders are amazing and inspiring. They motivate each other, each one of them motivates me personally.

In my journey it's been my family, friends, mentors and colleagues, who have supported me, encouraged me and believed in me. They have taught me the value of hard work, resilience and perseverance.

Your message to future leaders

My message to future leaders is simple: believe in yourself, work hard and always be open to learning. The road to leadership is not always easy - it requires dedication, persistence and a willingness to learn from both successes and failures. But, with the right mindset and attitude, anyone can become a successful leader.

In addition, it is essential to have confidence in yourself and your abilities. Believe in your strengths, but also be willing to acknowledge your weaknesses and work on improving them.

Leadership is not just about achieving individual success but about making a positive impact on others and the world around you. Always strive to be a compassionate and empathetic leader who uplifts and supports everyone around them.

As a leader, your staff and your people are your biggest strength. Lead in a way that they can trust you, look up to you and reach out to you. Purpose and people-driven leadership are the keys to success.