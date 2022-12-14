Cosmos Maya ropes in Kaushal Nanavati and Asif Khan

Animation company Cosmos-Maya has made two new leadership appointments. Kaushal Nanavati has been appointed the Chief Revenue Officer, and Asif Khan as its Business Head – New Ventures (VFX, EdTech).

Kaushal joins Cosmos Maya from Shemaroo, where he was the Senior Vice President of International and India Digital Business. He has also worked with Disney and Zee in his previous stints. An executive leader with a consistent track record in driving business expansion in global markets and boosting revenue growth in strategic positions for media and entertainment, Kaushal brings with him more than 2 decades of business development experience across linear channel distribution, content syndication and app distribution.

Asif re-joins Cosmos Maya after having a successful entrepreneurial journey in the animation and advertising space. An industry veteran with close to 25 years of experience, Asif will lead the company’s foray into VFX and EdTech, as its Business Head. In his previous stints, apart from Cosmos Maya, he has also worked with FutureWorks Media Limited and Prime Focus.

The duo will work closely with Megha Tata, CEO Cosmos-Maya, towards the company’s next phase of growth

Talking about the new appointments, Megha said, “We are delighted to welcome Kaushal and Asif to our senior leadership team. They bring years of experience and expertise in their respective fields and the combined force of their vision will help Cosmos Maya to reach new heights. We welcome them to the Cosmos Maya family, and I’m thrilled to work on new business opportunities together.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kaushal said “I am excited to start this new chapter of my professional career with an animation giant like Cosmos Maya. I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a robust business path for the company in their new phase.”



On his new role, Asif said, “Cosmos Maya has always been in the forefront of the Animation story in India. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead its foray into VFX and EdTech, as its Business Head. It feels great coming back together under the same roof for the success of this new division. The company has always had a powerful ecosystem of talent and technology to deliver large scale and quality projects. It is now the time to cement our position in the VFX space and I look forward to being a part of the effort to make it reach new skies as we had done earlier in the animation division”

The Singapore-headquartered company, was founded by world renowned film-makers Ketan and Deepa Mehta and is backed by NewQuest Capital Partners.

