After Motu Patlu, Cosmos-Maya acquires more IPs from Lotpot Group

Animated content firm Cosmos-Maya has acquired more IPs from the library of Lotpot Group, the owner of Lotpot Comics and Mayapuri magazine, the oldest and largest circulated Hindi film weekly magazine of India. Cosmos-Maya’s production of Lotpot Comics’ creation Motu Patlu has been airing on Indian television for nearly a decade and over 1000 episodes.

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya stated, “The deal with Lotpot comics will be an organic extension of our mantra ‘Novelty with familiarity’ – recognizing cultural nuances and media properties that our audiences have grown to love and associate with and giving them our own unique spin. As we move forward on our journey of innovation, introspecting into cultural legacy gives us a certain grounding to which we add our contemporary flair. With this acquisition, Cosmos-Maya will add some of Lotpot’s most popular and classic cartoon characters to their shining family of animated IPs. Lotpot comics have crafted brilliant characters with their fingers on the pulse of Indian cultural elements and the trends they have followed across the decades. We plan to create some wonderful stories for both the domestic TV and OTT space, with massive recognition value that will open up opportunities across the licensing and merchandising ecosystem.”

P.K. Bajaj, publisher of Lotpot comics stated,“Cosmos-Maya has changed the way the world looks at comics and animation with the way they have created and nurtured our beloved Motu Patlu and taken it to the next level of being pop culture icons, and we are confident they’ll achieve the same for our other characters as well. We have full confidence that they will spin their magic once again on our IPs from Lotpot Comics that they’ll bring to life and ensure that the rich legacy of our brands will enthral a few more generations in an entertaining format.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)