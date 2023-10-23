Dentsu veteran Fumio Oshima named Group Chairman of Rediffusion
The Rediffusion Board met in Tokyo and unanimously approved the appointment of Oshima
Fumio Oshima, a Dentsu veteran, who headed global operations at Dentsu Inc in the mid to late 1990s and early 2000s as Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, and was Director on the Global Board of Publicis for over a decade was named Group Chairman of Rediffusion today. The Rediffusion Board met in Tokyo and unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Oshima.
A management graduate from the US, Mr. Oshima joined Dentsu Inc in 1965 in Tokyo. He went onto handle a large number of prestigious Japanese and non-Japanese clients over the years including Nestle, Coca Cola and Phillip Morris. He spent nearly a decade based out of Düsseldorf, Germany in the mid 80s developing Dentsu’s business in Europe. Mr. Oshima was responsible in launching Dentsu in India in 2003. He is also credited for building Dentsu’s towering presence in China.
“Oshima sama is a true global advertising leader. He has championed many global brands and conquered many global geographies over the years. Having him as Group Chairman of Rediffusion is an honour and privilege for us,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman & MD of Rediffusion.
“I am humbled to be invited back to be associated with Rediffusion after nearly two decades - I served on the Board of the agency for many years. Rediffusion is one of India’s best known agencies and I have known both Diwan Arun Nanda and Dr. Sandeep Goyal for nearly 30 years now and have closely followed the success of both Rediffusion and Everest,” commented Mr. Oshima.
Rediffusion was a joint venture company till 2018 when Dentsu and Young & Rubicam both owned 20% equity in the agency. In 2021, the company was 100% acquired by Tanya & Sandeep Goyal’s Mogaé Group.
“Mr. Oshima’s sage advice in expanding Rediffusion will be invaluable. His stature and outreach is unparalleled amongst global advertising leaders. Oshima sama will mentor our agencies to greater growth,” adds Tanya Goyal, Executive Director.
Rediffusion Group has nearly 350 employees. The group includes ad agencies Rediffusion, Everest, Next by Rediffusion, Ladyfinger, Rediffusion Studios, Rediffusion AI Design, Rediffusion SmartMedia and is home to The Bharat Lab, Red Lab and ICYMI - its strategy and consumer insights initiatives. The group has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai.
HP appoints Ipsita Dasgupta as SVP & Managing Director, India Market
Ipsita joins HP from Apple where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 1:15 PM | 2 min read
HP today announced the appointment of Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of HP’s India market, responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Ipsita joins HP on 30 October, reporting to David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as Interim India MD since November 2022, will move to a new role of the Vice-President, Innovation & Growth, for HP’s India Market.
Ipsita joins HP from Apple where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters leading Global Synergy Marketing, External Partnership Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Market and Competitive Intelligence for Apple's subscription services.
“India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market,” said David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth.”
“I am thrilled and honored to assume the role of Managing Director of the HP India Market and look forward to partnering with our incredibly talented teams to realize our potential in this market”, said Ipsita Dasgupta. “India is on a phenomenal journey of growth and the opportunity to lead HP's business here, amidst the country’s digital transformation journey is very exciting.”
Ipsita is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of strategic business expertise to her new role at HP, with 24 years of international operating experience across various industries. She has invested more than half of her career leading P&Ls across multiple industries and the other half leading Marketing, Strategy and Growth functions for global multinationals (both B2B and B2C), with regional and global responsibilities.
Prior to Apple, Ipsita held a variety of executive positions including President of Corporate Strategy and Incubated Business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for the South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company.
Ipsita holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
Laurent Simon steps down as Chief Creative Officer at VMLY&R
The creative departments will be overseen in the interim by Nick Rowland, the Executive Creative Director, and Marco Bezerra, the Executive Creative Director for VMLY&R Commerce
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The agency reportedly said that Simon decided to be "closer to the work and closer to his family" in response to his departure. The creative departments will be overseen in the interim by Nick Rowland, the Executive Creative Director, and Marco Bezerra, the Executive Creative Director for VMLY&R Commerce.
Vidyadhar Kale joins Wavemaker as Executive Director, Client Leadership
Prior to this, Kale was with Meta as Global Client Partner
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 6:15 PM | 1 min read
Wavemaker has appointed Vidyadhar Kale as Executive Director, Client Leadership, L’Oréal South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA). Prior to this, Kale was with Meta as Global Client Partner for over 3 years.
Kale made the announcement about his new role on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Director, Client Leadership at Wavemaker Asia-Pacific!”, his LinkedIn post read.
He is a seasoned expert with over 20 years of experience with people, brands, connections, and businesses. He also worked in various leadership roles in India and Singapore with key brands like Unilever, Mondelez, PepsiCo, J&J, Vodafone, L'Oreal, P&G, Nokia, Samsung, EDB Singapore, DBS Bank, IBM, Coca Cola etc.
Previously, he has also worked with Maxus, Starcom Worldwide, MediaCom, MindShare, and Ogilvy, among others.
Prerna Jha joins Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing
Prior to this, Jha was with ZEE5 as Associate Director - Marketing
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 5:47 PM | 1 min read
Prerna Jha has been appointed as General Manager, Marketing at Jio Studios. Jha made the announcement on LinkedIn. In her new role, she will lead marketing campaigns for the upcoming slate of movies and shows at Jio Studios.
“Very excited to start this new journey at Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing. ZEE5 was an eventful and super-satisfying stint with an immense amount of learning. I am very grateful to everyone for the enriching experience I had there”, she stated in her LinkedIn post.
“Now looking forward to bringing new stories and achieving new milestones in this new role”, Jha further added.
Prior to this, Jha was with ZEE5 as Associate Director - Marketing for over 4 years.
Previously, she has worked with Hindustan Times, IMRB International, and ICICI Lombard among others.
Shikhir Magan joins Beam Suntory as Category Manager India- Scotch & Malts
Previously, he was the Associate Director of Digital Experience at Bira 91
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Marketing professional and entrepreneur Shikhir Magan has joined Beam Suntory as its Category Manager India- Scotch & Malts. Magan announced the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Previously, he was the Associate Director of Digital Experience at Bira 91.
He has also worked for Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals, Quido Healthcare Services and Cipla before.
Parag Milk Foods appoints former Amul MD Rahul Kumar Srivastava as COO
He has also served as Managing Director of Lactalis India
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:42 PM | 2 min read
Parag Milk Foods Limited, a manufacturer and marketer of dairy-FMCG products, has announced the appointment of Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization. He served as the Managing Director of Lactalis India, a division of the world's largest dairy conglomerate, for over a decade. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at Amul for more than ten years. With over three decades of dairy experience, he is a well-known industry veteran who has made substantial contributions to the business.
“With extensive expertise in managing significant procurement operations and a deep understanding of innovative approaches to enhance yields through close collaboration with farmers, while ensuring sustained quality, Srivastava stands as an industry leader. His presence is poised to be instrumental in Parag Milk Foods' journey toward a new era of leadership and growth. Having been a pioneering force in establishing and maintaining organized brands within a sector primarily dominated by regional and unorganized entities, he is well-positioned to unlock the vast potential of the organized Indian market demand for Parag Milk Foods,” stated a press release.
In his previous roles Srivastava has left a prominent mark with his unwavering commitment, strategic acumen, and innovative thinking. His keen insight and vast knowledge have consistently driven efficiency improvements, fortified brand sustainability, and elevated the consumer experience.
On this development, Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, said, “Rahul Kumar’s exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the Dairy realm align perfectly with Parag Milk Foods’s vision. His ability for blending traditional strategies with contemporary innovations is exactly what we need in these ever-evolving times. He will help in leading our strategy for profitable growth and also pursue the market opportunities associated with the dairy- FMCG sector and growing global nutrition demand. We are confident that with his leadership, the company will continue to deliver sustainable higher business growth.”
Srivastava's educational background is equally impressive, having earned his engineering degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Roorkee. He continued his academic career after completing postgraduate studies at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).
