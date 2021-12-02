dentsu International appoints Alex Hesz as Global Chief Strategy Officer

Dentsu International, headquartered in London, has announced the appointment of Alex Hesz as Global Chief Strategy Officer.

“This pivotal new role will provide strategic leadership across the business further strengthening dentsu international’s ambition to be the most integrated agency network delivering data-driven, tech-enabled and ideas-led solutions for our clients,” the company said.

Partnering with Global CEO Wendy Clark and the dentsu international Executive team, Hesz will shape and define the strategy, priorities, and long-term direction of dentsu international, aligned to dentsu Group’s strategy.

Hesz will spearhead dentsu international’s go-to-market strategy partnering across the business to define integrated, human-centric, world-class products, services and solutions to drive growth for clients. Hesz will join the dentsu in 2022.

Wendy Clark, Global CEO, dentsu international: “Alex’s appointment is game changing for dentsu. He is one of the foremost strategic leaders in the industry. On our journey to optimising from 160 to 6 global leadership brands, this role is critical to integrate our total offering across Media, CXM and Creative, delivering growth and creativity for clients at the speed and efficiency demanded by the marketplace.“

“Alex is a massively talented, driven and proven leader who is wired to understand clients’ needs and aspirations. I couldn’t feel more confident that Alex joining at this critical juncture in our transformation will bolster our realisation of being the most integrated network in the world.”

Hesz joins dentsu from DDB Worldwide where he has been Global CSO since June 2020 and Group CSO of adam&eveDDB. His clients included some of the world’s biggest and most loved brands Google, Samsung, Unilever, Mars, Lloyds Banking Group, BlackRock and Facebook (Meta).

Alex Hesz, Global Chief Strategy Officer, dentsu international: “Dentsu is uniquely placed to provide an enviable modern marketing offering to deliver the work that clients truly want in the way they truly want it to be delivered. In dentsu international, and with Wendy and her leadership team, that’s what I’ve found. A truly integrated business across Media, CXM and Creative, led by a group of absurdly talented practitioners who are dedicated to the work, the culture and the society they are building together. The commitments to sustainability and diversity as drivers of that success are critical parts of that shared culture, and are values sincerely held and shared by everyone I’ve been lucky enough to meet.”

“I can’t wait to get going at DI, to help shape the offering that today’s largest and most progressive clients are asking for, and that DI is unique in its preparedness to deliver. These are exciting times.”

This appointment comes off the back of dentsu’s second quarter of consecutive growth and follows client wins and expansions including Manulife and Kering. This also follows the recent Executive appointment of Fred Levron, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu international, demonstrating Clark’s ongoing commitment to create a client-centric, modern, dynamic and progressive top management team.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)