Wendy Clark to step down as Dentsu International Global CEO: Reports

Wendy Clark is reportedly stepping down as Global CEO of Dentsu International, media reports have said citing sources.

exchange4media reached out to Dentsu but did not get a response till the time of publishing.

Clark took over the global role two years after moving out of DDB Worldwide where she was Global President and CEO. It is to be noted that this exit too came suddenly.

Clark has been in the industry for over 30 years. Some reports say that her exit from Dentsu comes in the wake of a restructuring in the company.

