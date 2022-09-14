Comscore appoints Geet Lulla as VP – Sales for Asia Pacific

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) has announced that it has appointed Geet Lulla as Vice President – Sales for Asia-Pacific. Geet Lulla brings more than 30 years of business experience and successful B2B sales performance across the technology industry in Asia. Over the years he has built high-performing teams, and worked on providing business solutions and successful outcomes to clients.

Geet Lulla was most recently Managing Director for India, Middle East and South-East Asia at Gracenote, where he leaves a proven track record in exceeding business goals in the market focused on video, music and sports metadata, having delivered sustained revenue growth. Previously he has held senior roles in technology solutions companies like SAP, Oracle, Experian and Avaya.

Comscore also announced that Visakh Vijayakumar, who has served Comscore’s Client Insights team in India since December 2019, has been designated Sales Director to reinforce the team in India. Visakh is based in Bangalore. Also joining the team is Atul Nandoskar, Sales Director, based in Mumbai.

To manage Client Insights across APAC, Comscore has also brought on board Madan Acharya, who was previously leading Strategy and Ops at Zapr. Madan brings a wide and deep experience within the publisher and advertising domains in India, having previously also worked with companies like Eenadu and Vibrant.

Geet Lulla and his team add strength, experience and coverage to Comscore's APAC presence where they will continue to build on the relationships that Comscore has established with existing clients, and also grow the business by acquiring new clients in the region.

“Geet’s experience in Asia-Pacific region and his vast understanding of the market will strengthen our presence in the measurement solutions business in APAC. I’m very excited to have him and the new team on board.” said Joris, Goossens, SVP Commercial Europe & APAC, Comscore.

