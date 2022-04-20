CoinSwitch appoints Ankit Vengurlekar as first Editor-in-Chief

CoinSwitch has appointed Ankit Vengurlekar as Editor-in-Chief to strengthen user education initiatives as part of its mission to build an ecosystem that simplifies Crypto.

Vengurlekar has spent nearly two decades leading content, conversations, and community engagement across newsrooms and global corporations, and will help CoinSwitch simplify complex concepts of Crypto and Blockchain technology. He joins from LinkedIn India, where he was the Managing Editor. He brings to the table expertise in designing and building content IPs.

“We are pleased to welcome Ankit to CoinSwitch. Educating users is a business imperative at CoinSwitch as we shape India’s crypto ecosystem. Ankit’s expertise in building and designing successful content IPs, and leading conversations through new-age media will help us deepen our user connect,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

“These are exciting times as more and more Indians are adopting Crypto assets. To help them make informed decisions, it is important to offer content on the platform of their choice, in formats they prefer. I am stoked to be part of a team that puts the user at the forefront of every business decision,” said Ankit Vengurlekar, Editor-in-Chief, CoinSwitch.

