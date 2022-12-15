CoinSwitch unveils new brand identity, logo
The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions
CoinSwitch, a crypto investing app, has revealed an all-new brand identity, which includes a new logo, colours, font, and a refreshed mobile app.
The brand-new app encapsulates multiple asset classes with a simple intuitive design by bringing a unified view across multiple asset classes. The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions.
The new logo is built on the idea of choices and a diverse portfolio — each portfolio is a composition of different dreams, plans, financial goals, and aspirations. The different shapes in varying sizes and colors convey these values and showcase how every user’s financial journey is different but CoinSwitch accommodates them all.
"At CoinSwitch, we want to revolutionise the financial investment journey for Indians. As we transition from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination, we understand now more than ever, the need for a stronger relatable visual personality. We revolutionized crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India. The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto — simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.
"Many Indians are yet to start investing in any asset class. There is a dearth of reliable information from dependable sources. As part of our vision to be a one-stop destination for all investment needs, we have conceptualised this unique inclusive design to attract the new, bold, independent people who want to be wise in making their investment decisions. We want to tell people not just to consume and spend money but to invest money and grow their money. Our new brand identity has taken an approach of no-jargon, bite-sized info, and interesting visuals to aid text. We have also added quizzes and polls where users can apply their learning," said Swati Pincha, Senior Director - Growth, CoinSwitch.
CoinSwitch's design overhaul flaunts a range of user-friendly sections including a 'portfolio' section that gives a clear view of how the user's investments are performing, a ‘market' section that helps users keep a close eye on the price movements, and a dedicated 'learn' section with bite-sized content that helps investors stay up to date with everything that's happening in the market in a simple and quick way.
The new design has adopted a soothing mix of colours — the blueish purple, complemented by darker and lighter blue tones juxtaposed with a bold, zesty lime — that articulates the brand’s personality and enhances the visual appeal of the product. The secondary range of warm but bright colours will assist the primary palette. The dash of pink muted lush of light green, and aesthetically bleached shades of blues and purple will bring our illustrations and other product creatives to life. The brand-new sleeker-looking font, Nexa gives the brand’s visual identity a major lift through its minimal characteristic.
The good, the bad and the ugly: What 2022 taught marketers
e4m spoke to some of the top marketers in the country, asking how they would remember this year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:25 AM | 7 min read
From the omicron wave and lockdown at the beginning of the year to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and global economic downturns, 2022 has not been a good year for everyone in the marketing and media world.
Many view the year as the first “normal” year post pandemic in which businesses and consumers sentiments returned to pre-Covid levels. It has been a year when performances of the brands that boomed during the pandemic were tested. Marketing strategies evolved quickly in 2022. Brands gravitated towards influencer marketing posing more faith in content creators than celebrity endorsers. The massive churns kept marketers on their toes.
e4m reached out to some of the top marketers in the industry, asking how will they remember year 2022, and which platform, they think, can give the maximum ROI in today’s times. Take a look at what they said.
Rajiv Dubey, Head-Media, Dabur India Ltd
After two years of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, one hoped that this year would bring some relief. But that did not really happen as the year began with omicron in January followed by Ukraine war in February. The war led to inflation, resulting in lower demand for certain categories. The holiday season was tepid, and one hopes that as inflation eases, volume growth will settle into the high single digits in the coming months. However, automobile, travel, airlines, hotel industry folks laughed their way to the bank.
Similarly, growth in the television industry in terms of viewership was negative. In 2022, the consumption of television has gone down as compared to earlier two years. Bad news for television meant that advertising on digital grew leaps and bounds and saw almost 90% growth over last year’s numbers. As more money moved into the performance side of the business, one is seeing slowdown/rationalisation of spends in app-based businesses, e-com, edutech and downfall of crypto economies. Digital business, however, is still likely to grow in low double digits next year.
Platform giving best ROI: Influencer marketing has seen massive growth in the last few years, that’s likely to grow even bigger. While it's difficult to predict what will work better in terms of ROI, I sincerely hope that sports starts to give better ROI.
Dipali Patwa, Group Head, Brand, Digital and Community, Fabindia
This year has been the year of the customer who is the creator. Content marketing, more so than ever before, has been driven by the consumer. The business of advertising and marketing has been and will continue to be more diverse, inclusive and connected to real customer needs. Marketing has moved beyond branding and advertising and brands are adapting building great customer experiences and engaging them for their longer term loyalty. Post pandemic, 2022 has altered consumers’ behaviours and attitudes, upending brands’ marketing strategies and plans.
There are five central disruptive shifts that have influenced consumers’ attitudes, engagement and behaviours-digital & mobile shopping, marketing localization, experience-led retail & personalization at scale, live and conversational commerce, social accountability and sustainability and rise of the crib economy.
Platform for best ROI: Seamless customer experience from initial interest to customer service after sale, a customer-focused culture throughout the customer journey; a business that delivers quality experience across all channels is more likely to deliver the ROI. Simply put, focus on “word of mouth” and “real life customer service” but using digital tools and data to engage the consumers in a more meaningful way and help solve their needs. Simple right!
Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head-Eyecare Division, Titan Company
This year, it was back to brand love. 2022 saw brand building and storytelling making a comeback. The top concerns expressed by marketers was the rising costs of new customer acquisition and over-indexation on performance marketing. Brand budgets came back after a two-year hiatus and the conversation to build successful moats through brand love became acceptable once again.
Also, this year, brand endorsers were not just celebs. The trend of founders and consumers featuring in advertising took a big leap.
Platforms giving best ROI: Affiliate channels (PhonePe, Paytm, Jio and GooglePay) trumped social media (Google and Facebook) in new consumer efficiency. We were also surprised by the continued efficiency of SMS over WhatsApp in customer retention.
Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry
The last two years have witnessed fast-track growth in advertisements online. The rise of influencer content, short-format videos, conversational commerce has all paved a way for limitless possibilities for brands to explore new formats and engage with audiences almost anytime, anywhere.
At Pepperfry this year, we reached out to our consumers across channels, be it TV, outdoor, digital, audio streaming platforms or others, depending on the campaign. Our Diwali 2022 campaign, ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ with brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan was a first-of-its-kind 360-degree campaign where we brought about this amalgamation of the online and offline world, through a ‘MemeVerse’ concept.
Platform giving best ROI: Digital should continue its bullish run given the higher visibility on returns and in general, the higher ROI. Within digital too, it would be interesting to see how brands capitalize beyond the regular SEM and shopping channels. Influencer-led advertising is also expected to become larger and at the same time, take better shape as the norms fall into place. It would also be hopefully the year where we figure out how to capitalize and monetize the newer channels better, for example metaverse. The surprise I think could be from traditional formats reinventing themselves, offering better tracking and thereby better ROI.
Pragya Bijalwan - Chief Marketing Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
The year has been both a challenging and exciting one at the same time. After two years, people started stepping out of their homes, festivities went back to pre-covid times and life returned back to normalcy. However, the Ukraine war, inflation and global slowdown weigh down overall business sentiments. Nevertheless, as an organization, we remained committed towards investing in brand building initiatives across all our key categories.
We were active on impact property in India; IPL as well as top channels on TV in key genres across India during the key summer season. We have increased our spends on digital platforms significantly, knowing that more than 80% of information seeking is happening online while a large part of the sales may still be through the traditional channels.
On digital, we significantly increased our presence on high-reach platforms like YouTube, Google Search and Social Media to drive awareness.
Platform giving best ROI: The number of smart TV and OTT users exceeds 1bn now. With this, the role of connected devices is increasing and advertisers will wisely use it to target relevant consumers with curated content. Data suggests that streamers spend 66 hrs per week to watch video content and 64% pay most attention to ads on streaming services (more than 3X the attention driven by video ads on social and websites). With higher engagement on streaming platforms, the role of CTV will increase and marketers will tend to get higher ROI with the right content.
Tanveer Khan, GM, Brand Marketing, Dunzo
This has been a year of firsts for us when it comes to national campaigns. Earlier, we focused on growing the brand and building the q-commerce category through digital channels & targeting, strong content strategy, and brand communication on select channels and social media. In 2022, we decide to take a step further and be a part of national events such as IPL.
The year also presented the opportunity for us to experiment and learn with campaigns like Fridgesh Coolkarni, QR Code TVC, and Bored Games that garnered success and a lot of brand love, helping us grow the category and business. Through other campaigns like Dunzo Wali Diwali and city-specific campaigns, we learnt consumer preference, shopping behaviour and intent, which we will definitely replicate and scale across India in the coming year.
Platform giving best ROI: There is a massive potential in the regional and HSM (Hindi Speaking Market) space, which is gaining a lot of attention and traction across all age groups and is bound to be a prospect for the coming years.
The other trend is sports. While cricket is still a very popular sport in our country, other sporting events like kabaddi, badminton, and football are seeing the audience take up a newfound interest in them. These new avenues will open up new doors for marketers to find new niches.
Akshay Kumar, the most visible star on TV with 27 hr/day avg
The TAM AdEx report reveals that film stars featured in 80% of advertisements in the July-Sept '22 period
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 8:35 AM | 2 min read
This July-Sept '22, 29% of ads telecasted on TV were endorsed by celebrities. A further look into this, as per the recent TAM AdEx report, reveals film stars contributed to more than 80% of advertising in this period, followed by sports personalities and television stars (10% and 4%).
The report also stated that compared to Jan-Mar '22, celebrity endorsement ad volumes saw a 1% jump in July-Sep'22 but compared to Apr-Jun '22 it dropped by 2%. The gain has been constant after a drop in Jun’22.
The data further shows that more than 50% of celebrity-endorsed ads are in the top three sectors of Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Hygiene, and Services with more than 80% under sectors like Household Products, Hair Care, Personal Healthcare, Building, Industrial & Land Materials/Equipment, Laundry, Banking/Finance/Investment and Personal Accessories.
A look at the celebrity charts tells us that Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 27 hours per day across all channels, followed by Vidya Balan at 24 hours per day. There were six female and four male film stars in the top 10 list with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon being the other names.
Furthermore, in the July-Sept '22 period, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif advertised for more brands compared to Apr-Jun ’22. Big B endorsed the maximum number of brands in July-Sep'22 and ranked third in terms of ad volumes.
The report also looks at celeb couple endorsements. More than 70% ads were endorsed by the top five celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
In Jul-Sep '22, while F&B sector ads were dominated by male celebrities, the Personal Care & Hygiene ads featured mostly females. The average ad endorsing ratio of male and female celebrities for the top ten sectors stood at 60:40.
Plum pledges support for girls' education with 'Project Blackboard'
Plum's Founder and CEO Shankar Prasad stars in the digital film, urging the audience to make their contributions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 6:57 PM | 3 min read
Plum, India’s first 100% vegan beauty brand, with a philosophy of “Goodness that Delivers” is all set to roll out ‘Project Blackboard’ – an initiative to support girl child education. Nearly 40% of adolescent girls in India lack access to education*, stemming this thought, the brand has unveiled a digital film executed by Famous Innovations featuring Plum’s Founder and CEO- Shankar Prasad urging the audience to take one step in the right direction today that can create a positive impact for generations to come.
What happens when one little girl goes to school? She becomes an inspiration for millions of others. Her education not just empowers her, but also drives many others to go to school, and has the potential to improve countless lives around her. And this is exactly what Plum captures in its commemorative film. With the traditional multiplication tables forming a musical backdrop, the film opens in an empty classroom and travels through an empty school, with the voices of many more little girls reading out their tables. An interplay of little girls’ names and the crescendo of “multiplying” voices captures the joy of more and more girls inspiring each other to come to school. Beautiful cinematography, real people, and memorable music together pay a fitting tribute to the noble objectives of Plum's initiative 'Project Blackboard'.
As part of the initiative, the brand along with its brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna flipped text on their social media handles for a day to show how little girls feel when they don't know how to read. Plum also roped in Ananya Pandey and Mithila Palkar to mobilize even more support for the cause.
Speaking about the initiative, Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer, Plum, said, “At Plum, we have always believed in goodness that delivers – be it through our efficacious products or through our innovative recycling initiatives. With Project Blackboard we wish to further solidify our intent to add value to people’s lives and especially the girl child, who holds the key to a happier future for all of us. The campaign intends to bring to light the multiplier effect of girl child education and the simple joy of seeing children learn in school.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Anvesha Sinha, Account Director, Famous Innovations – the agency behind the conceptualisation of the brand film, said, “What’s a classroom without the pitter patter of its young students. That’s the spirit that Plum wanted to bring alive with its new campaign and initiative #ProjectBlackboard. The campaign builds on the simple insight that when one girl goes to school, she inspires a hundred others.”
The brand will be collaborating with multiple NGOs for the initiative. The campaign is currently being initiated with Save the Children, India’s leading independent child rights NGO, who, since their inception have impacted the lives of more than 14 million children across 16 states. Under this initiative, whenever a customer chooses a Plum product, a part of the sales proceeds will go towards girl child education.
To drive more awareness about this cause, the brand has undertaken innovative and fun activities across media touchpoints and also collaborated with several content platforms. Perhaps most tellingly, the brand sent out PR kits sent to key opinion leaders and a host of influencers with the message: “This is NOT for you”.The kits which are school bags with essentials have been given with the simple request that it should go to a little girl who needs it.
And with this, the power of education continues to multiply.
Bobbi Brown India makes Tara Sutaria its skincare ambassador
The actress has been a makeup ambassador for the brand since 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has extended its partnership with brand ambassador actress Tara Sutaria.
“After starting her partnership with Bobbi Brown in 2019, Tara will now also support the brand’s skincare range, including Vitamin enriched face base and soothing cleansing oil,” the company said.
“This has been such an overwhelming experience, one that’s been all heart with my favourite beauty brand. My growing journey with Bobbi Brown India – from being the first Indian brand ambassador to now also being the face of their skincare range feels surreal. You can enrich your skincare regime with Bobbi Brown’s rejuvenating skin products,” says Brand Ambassador, Bobbi Brown, India and Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria.
“One of my favourites is the Vitamin Enriched Face Base. I am an avid user of this iconic, cult classic! It’s packed with multivitamins and is the perfect moisturizing primer that I can wear as is or layer under my makeup for my perfect base. The brand’s celebration of skin true beauty makes it timeless while being relevant for Gen Z, just like me,” she added.
“We are thrilled to have a partner like Tara, to be part of our skin-first legacy. She truly embodies the brand’s philosophy of natural beauty and celebrating a more confident you. At Bobbi Brown, we always begin with skin first and having Tara be more integrated into the full experience of the brand is an incredible moment and helps us connect with a new generation of consumers,” adds Rishabh Kachchhy, Brand Manager, Bobbi Brown.
Tara will appear in the brand's newest campaign for the bestselling Vitamin Enriched Face Base across digital and print campaigns debuting in India beginning December 2022.
Dentsu Programmatic launches Dentsu Curate in India
Dentsu Curate helps advertisers to target premium and brand-safe inventory
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 11:54 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Programmatic has launched its strategic programmatic supply solution 'Dentsu Curate' in India.
Dentsu Curate enables advertisers to target premium and brand-safe inventory, allowing them to bring better performance leading to high operational efficiency for all campaigns. It also aims to improve media quality by consolidating supply and involving deeper integrations with tech platforms and data partners.
Speaking on the launch, Divya Karani, South Asia Chief Executive Officer, Media, dentsu said, “Dentsu Curate offers our clients’ assurance and trust in maximizing fraud-free, brand safe, and viewable inventory. Dentsu’s ability to fulfill these assurances entails working with the right supply partners with robust solutions and value to ensure clean supply in building a marketplace for our advertisers.”
Commenting on the launch, Salil Shanker, Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Programmatic added, “At dentsu, we are committed to investing our brand dollars to deliver maximum efficiency and efficacy whilst safeguarding brand legacy. With the launch of Dentsu Curate, we are equipped to help enable great value and outcomes for our clients and support a fair marketplace.”
Saagar Sethi, President Amplifi India commented, “It is all about finding the right mixture of quality publishers and partners that align with our defined quality KPIs. Our Inventory Superiority Mechanism is used to analyse the quality of a publisher across a variety of our trusted partners. With Dentsu Curate we safeguard transparency on the overall media operations.”
‘Integrating brand purpose with emerging tech is the way forward’
e4m Content Jam got industry experts to share their thoughts on ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 11:01 AM | 5 min read
How is AI penetrating its way into content marketing & advertising? How is synthetic, AI-generated media going to liberate creativity? How do brands work on creating a clutter-free, seamless experience for their consumers? To answer these questions and more, industry leaders came together for a panel discussion on the topic ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ at e4m Content Jam 2022.
The session was chaired by Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech – GroupM. The others on the panel were Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication, UltraTech Cement; Gagan Agarwal, Brand Head, Ageis Federal Life Insurance; Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO, Hoopr.ai; Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication, Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Consumer Care.
Introducing the audience to the topic, Ruparel said audiences around the world can now interact with AI services like Chat GPT & Lensa AI. "ChatGPT is the latest step in the world of customizable content - it can provide infinite content, generated by AI, and will impact how we all create, consume and commercialize media moving forward. Prisma’s Lensa AI app has gone viral, turning selfies into fantastical ‘avatars’ that look like works of art.
By combining these AI services with existing brands, people can interact with the digital avatars of the brands and people that they wish to - making this one of the most important leaps in the user experience journey."
Agarwal shared his insights on generative AI and spoke about a campaign done by Aeges Federal with Sachin Tendulkar. “Insurance as a category has been something sold on the basis of fear. Therefore, we decided to start a positive conversation around it. We empowered our consumers to live the lifestyle of their choice and we wanted to integrate that into our content. The challenge was that we wanted to do a film about young Sachin but we hardly had some 4-5 images, that’s where Generative AI helped us come up with this campaign.”
Talking about how the content strategy at Bharti AXA has evolved over the years with emerging technologies, Kothari said, “There have been various challenges - email opening rates dropping from 25% to 7% to Google categorising inboxes into primary, social and promotional and therefore we have had to keep our eyes and ears open for opportunities. The biggest growth engines are either coming in from youngsters or from Bharat. To penetrate into Tier 2 and 3 - they have to be told the brand communication via human intervention while the youngsters don't like that as they like to figure things out on their own. These are the two areas where we are thinking of doing business in a manner that is cost-effective and sensible for us and we are able to talk to all our consumers."
Sharing insights on the regional aspect of music content, Dagaonkar said that when it came to mobile marketing, video formed the crux and 60-70% of videos required music. “Brands want to know about going local and hyperlocal. Now, this can be done via language but at the fundamental level, even musical instruments can set the mood. Today, brands have barely 6 seconds to engage with consumers. The reason why we are looking at music as the last bastion when it comes to be conquered by generative AI is that there is a sense of aesthetic beauty that needs to be translated and a lot of that progress is going on.”
Talking about the content strategy of a low-involvement category like cement, Kumar opines “At first, the belief needs to be dismantled that cement is a low-involvement category. It’s an extremely high involvement category for someone building a home. We are driven by proximity buyers. 1.2 billion people in India live in a part where homes are built with a lifetime worth of savings and 99% of them build only 1 home in their lifetime. Since there is no past experience, aspirations are sky-high, knowledge is zero and the trust deficit is pretty high which was bothering the consumers; this is where we found the sweet spot to solve the problem that the consumers are really worried about.”
In the area of NFTs and metaverse, Sehgal had some insightful takeaways to share. “Kamasutra is a brand that has not been in the news for a long time and conversations have also evolved. It’s catering to an older TG as an old brand among the new competition. Hence, we used voice AI to understand the keywords around love and sex and created conversation stickers that got integrated seamlessly into the content. We took it to a second stage where we converted the popular stickers and minted that into NFTs. We also started doing a chatbot by taking up all popular search queries. In order to make it more immersive, we have also ventured into the metaverse where people can interact with avatars. Integrating brand purpose with technology is the way to go forward for us.”
HUL acquires stakes in Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition
This is being seen as the FMCG major’s foray into the wellness and nutrition category
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 9:51 AM | 1 min read
HUL has acquired digital-first brands Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition as its foray into the wellness and nutrition category.
While the FMCG major has acquired a 51% stake in Oziva, it has taken over a 19.8% stake in Wellbeing through primary and secondary buyouts, as per media reports.
Arti Gill and Mihir Gadani will continue to head the Oziva business and the Wellbeing Nutrition team will still be led by Avnish Chhabria.
