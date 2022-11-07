Cheil India gets Kaushik Datta as its ECD

Cheil India today announced the appointment of Kaushik Datta as Executive Creative Director. Datta’s last stint was at Leo Burnett. He was helming their New Delhi office while also managing the pan India duties of Art & Design.

In his current role, he will report to Cheil India’s CCO-Vikash Chemjong.

Talking about his new role Kaushik Datta (KD) said, “I believe creativity becomes more powerful and effective when technology comes along with it and Cheil is a great place to do that. It's a great honour and opportunity for me. I am very excited and looking forward to doing some great work.”

Kaushik Datta is an industry veteran with a career spanning more than 23 years. He has worked across a wide swathe of industries and his repertoire of clients includes marquee brands like Hutch, Seagram, LG, Bacardi, Apple, Airtel, Kohler, Thumps Up, Maaza, Limca, Minute Maid, Tinder, Fortis, Mc Donald’s, Popeyes, GM, SBI Card, GSK, Hindustan Times, Cargill and many more.

Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India said, “It’s exciting times for us at Cheil. Not only in terms of the type of work we are trying to do but also in terms of the type of talent we are attracting. And now with Kaushik coming in with his talent and experience and rigour and enthusiasm, it’s another shot in the arm for us!”

In this role, Kaushik’s scope of responsibilities will include upping the art and design quotient for our brands. With a special emphasis on the flagship products- the S and Z series. He will also be involved in the agency focus of thinking of ways to bring tech into our communication and add more zing to our creative product.

The appointment is part of Cheil India’s endeavour to bolster its creative capabilities as it seeks to add more talent to its team.

Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, said, “We are pleased to welcome Kaushik Datta to the Cheil family. He is a well-known name in the industry and brings with him a wealth of experience that will help Cheil deliver the best transformational work to our clients”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)