BYJU'S ropes in Puneet Bhirani as Senior Vice President-Operations

Bhirani was the Chief Executive officer of Ola Fleet and Group Chief Operating Officer at Ola across mobility, foods, and Ola electric

BYJU’S announced the appointment of Puneet Bhirani as Senior Vice President-Operations.

In his role, Puneet will oversee the company’s overall operations strategy as well as build a strong and innovative technological support to scale the business. Given the company’s growth across new products and platforms, he will strengthen internal capacity as per the strategic objectives.

Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU’S said, “Puneet brings in a wealth of experience coupled with deep understanding of business operations. We believe his joining will be a great value addition to the team and look forward to supporting him along the way.”

Commenting on his appointment, Puneet Bhirani said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of the team that’s redefining the online learning space and making quality education accessible to all students. BYJU’S has displayed disruptive growth over the past 1.5years, and I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of the brand’s upheaval and introducing new practices to continue the seamless momentum of existing processes.”

Before joining BYJU’S, Puneet was the Chief Executive officer of Ola Fleet and Group Chief Operating Officer at Ola across mobility, foods, and Ola electric. A CXO with over 24 years of cross-cultural experience across India, the UK, and the US, he brings on board his expertise in business transformation, new business setup & Expansion, business Development & Cost/ Resource Optimization across various domains. He has won several awards and accolades during his professional career and has helped initiate various philanthropic initiatives across companies. He has also been associated with brands like Ola, Digital Risk, MphasiS, Planet Asia, and Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Puneet holds an Advanced MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School and an MBA from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)