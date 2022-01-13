Britannia VP - Marketing Vinay Subramanyam moves on
This was Subramanyam’s second stint with the company
Vinay Subramanyam, Vice President - Marketing of Britannia Industries, has called it quits, confirmed a highly placed source.
This was his second stint at the FMCG giant.
He first joined Britannia in 2007 as a product manager and left as trade marketing manager in 2011. He then joined Kellogg Company as national sales development manager and got promoted to associated director – marketing – corn flakes and masterbrand.
He left Kellogg Company in 2015 to join Britannia again as country manager - health and vitality. He was first elevated to general manager - britchip foods and then to VP, marketing in 2019.
