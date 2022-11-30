Bimaplan appoints Hemant Tathod as Chief Operating Officer

Bimaplan, an insurtech platform, has announced the appointment of Hemant Tathod as Chief Operating Officer, effective from 21st November’22.

“Hemant is a seasoned business leader and brings more than two decades of banking and startup experience. As a founding team member of Niyo Bharat (a FinTech startup), he led business growth and revenue generation strategies for 5+ years prior to joining Bimaplan. He also has extensive experience in sales & product strategy and was associated with global banks such as Standard Chartered & Barclays,” the company said.

Tathod said, "I am excited to join Bimaplan and take the vision forward of creating the most innovative, efficient insurance platform for the country so as to make a significant impact on the lives of financially underserved Indians. I believe that financial inclusion will contribute to social empowerment in general.”

Commenting on the appointment, Vikul Goyal CEO, Bimaplan said, "Most recently, Hemant has led and scaled Niyo Bharat to becoming one of the leading neobanks in India. His passion and deep understanding of the Bharat customer will help Bimaplan get closer to our goal of providing financial security to the underserved middle-income segment in India. "

Hemant will be responsible for the overall P&L while leading business and operations towards exponential growth. He will be scaling the operations of the startup to enable faster delivery of solutions to the partners.

