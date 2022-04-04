BC Web Wise appoints Arijit Basu as VP, Strategy & Growth

BC Web Wise has appointed Arijit Basu as Vice-President, Strategy & Growth. While Gaurang Menon has been named Chief Creative Officer, Krishal Mehta will be AVP Media Head

Talking about the new appointments, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC Web Wise, said: “Over two decades as a digital agency, we can now see that digital has totally come of age and is becoming a top priority for CMOS and CEOs. It is also getting the bigger share of the ad spend. So today as we evolve from a digital agency to a marketing agency partner to the client, we are ensuring that we also beef up our top of pyramid strength with carefully hand-picked talent.”

Arijit Basu, Vice President, Strategy & Growth, with 17+ years of experience across content and business growth, says: “As a new fish in the organization, I look forward to working across different functions and teams in building sustainable growth through strategic planning. My aim is to help build more efficient client offerings via creative solutions and new tech offerings. I will be actively engaging in brand discussion for building metaverse and creating NFTs. Exciting days ahead with a visionary like Chaaya at the helm, I am looking forward to exploring a whole new dimension of brand solutions in the digital formats and constructing new age solutions for clients and partners in the coming months.”

Returning to BC Web Wise after taking on challenges at brands like Madison, iContract, and more, Gaurang Menon, Chief Creative Officer looks forward to building the next level of growth. “It’s my second stint at BC Web Wise, so it’s more of a homecoming. Having worked with Chaaya and some of the existing team members years back it’s great to see that the soul of the company is still intact and buzzing after all these years. My mandate is very clear and simple - to help take the Creative product to the next level, along with key stakeholders, and to enable more digital innovations for our clients.”

Krishal Mehta, joining as AVP Media Head with leading entertainment and automobile brands, among others, under his belt, aims for the steadily crucial MarTech future.

“I am thrilled to join BC Web Wise, given the new normal we are rapidly seeing technology adoption like AI, blockchain & IoT which will emerge at the forefront of disruption. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to spearhead the Media vertical with a veteran-like Chaaya and drive the agency’s integrated media. My task is to elevate existing media functions by crafting MarTech solutions with deep tech integration to solve business problems.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)