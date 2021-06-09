Hashtag Orange names Rahul Rautela as Creative Director

Digital agency Hashtag Orange has named Rahul Rautela as its Creative Director. This is his second stint with the company. In a career spanning over 11 years, Rautela has played an instrumental role at GTB India where he was a consultant. Besides this, he has also worked at Chiel, Contract and Dentsu Webchutney on brands like Ford Motors, MG Motors, Adidas, Cannon, The Man Company, Nestle and Truly Madly.

He will be reporting to Gaurang Menon, Creative Chief at Hashtag Orange, says: " We're excited to have Rahul back on board with us as Creative Director on some key businesses. With our new vision and a slew of recent account wins we're sure Rahul will play a key role in adding strength to our team with his experience and track record. The added benefit of this being his second stint with us is that the integration will be seamless."

Rautela on joining Hashtag Orange, says,” Coming back to Hashtag Orange is like a homecoming. The way the organization has grown in the past few years has been phenomenal and I am honoured to be a part of it again. In this timeline, creative communication has moved beyond the traditional mediums and platforms, with technology as a key asset. We have to find new and innovative ways to make a brand reach out to its customers and that is the challenge I want to take on at Hashtag Orange. It will be fun working with some old and fresh faces.”

On this recent onboarding, Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange says, “ We are delighted to welcome back Rahul to lead copy and content team. Rahul played an important role in his first inning, helped the company to establish creative strength. Rahul is a talent we believe, will help us in creating more magic. I am looking forward to his second innings with us.

