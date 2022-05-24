Balaji Telefilms Group COO Zulfiqar Khan steps down?

Balaji Telefilms Group COO Zulfiqar Khan has put down his papers, as per highly placed sources.

When exchange4media reached out to Khan, he denied the development. Industry sources close to Khan have confirmed that June 15 would be his last day with the company.

Khan joined the TV production company last year and was responsible for the overall success of the company's profit and loss of operations, content, marketing, and distribution deals.

He has over 19 years of experience in broadcast and digital media companies like HOOQ India, EROS Now, Star TV, to name a few. Khan brings with him extensive operational experience and an excellent understanding of the entertainment ecosystem.

He began his career in 1999 with Star India and spent over sixteen years serving in distinct roles. In 2015, he moved to Eros Now as Business Head and CRO for Eros Now. His last stint with HOOQ as Managing Director saw him leading strategy for the premium video-on-demand service.

