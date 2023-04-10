Bajaj Electricals appoints Devika Sachdev as Head-Advertising & Brand Management

Bajaj Electricals Limited has appointed Devika Sachdev as the Head of Advertising & Brand Management.

She comes with an experience of 21 years in brand marketing and communications.

In this role, she will drive the brands’ communication agenda and frame integrated marketing communications strategies across BAJAJ, Morphy Richards and Nirlep. She will be responsible for crafting and executing brand strategies, media planning and digital marketing.



Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "Devika's vast experience in building leading consumer-centric brands across a multitude of product categories puts her in a strong position to drive our ongoing brand transformation journey. What she brings to the table is her deep understanding of consumer insights and markets and translating that into strategic brand management. Over the next few years, she has the challenging agenda of fortifying our brands as we continue to drive growth. I am sure she will create value for the organisation, and I welcome her on board."

Regarding her new role, Devika Sachdev, Head of Advertising & Brand Management, Bajaj Electricals Limited, added, "I am thrilled to join Bajaj Electricals and chart out the larger narrative of all the brands. From fortifying an 84-year-old iconic brand BAJAJ to building the premium brand Morphy Richards and restaging Nirlep along with many more exciting initiatives, I believe this is an apt time to take on the mantle and create impact.”

