Bajaj Electricals unveils multi-media campaign for its latest range of fans

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. has launched its technologically superior range of fans through a new multi-media campaign, 'Fan Nahin Fantastic' to help consumers have a pleasant summer experience. The brand’s consumer research highlighted that modern Indian consumers are increasingly looking for new-age features in fans and the top three factors they consider while purchasing a fan are 1) Speed of the fan, 2) Preference for low noise and 3) Aesthetic fans that can uplift the home décor. Bajaj Electricals’ latest offering caters to all these requirements. The range includes the Super High-Speed 425 RPM fans that offers a high blast of air for quick comfort, Silent Fans with reduced noise levels and Decorative Fans in Ceiling, Tower & Pedestal range that are in the premium category.

Speaking about the campaign, Krishna Raman, Business Head of Consumer Products at Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "Over the years we have tried to understand the requirements of the consumer and have added Super High-Speed, Silent and Decorative fans to our existing vast range. The latest campaign 'Fan Nahi Fantastic’ is an interesting articulation of the changing needs of today’s modern consumer and we hope the new TVC shown in lighter vein will strike a chord with them. With the latest range, we aim to go beyond the basic requirement of fans as an appliance by enhancing functionality and appearance in a way that enables our fans to seamlessly fit in our consumer’s daily life."

The multimedia campaign ‘Fan nahin Fantastic’ is live across TV, print, digital & in-store and showcases that the capability of a fan can deliver much more than just air circulation. The brand's creative agency McCann Worldgroup India has worked on the films.

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, said, “We wanted to create a sharp, disruptive, and humorous storytelling that is completely driven by functionality and highlights the product proposition. The new range of Bajaj fans are designed with technological innovation that offer a bouquet of consumer benefits, tailored to the varied demands of the new-age consumers. And our campaign idea “Fan Nahin Fantastic” demonstrates and underlines this unique proposition.”

By introducing such unique advanced features, the brand has reaffirmed its position as a leading player and consumer's go-to choice in the fan category. Founded on the pillars of innovation, technology and nuanced understanding of the consumers, Bajaj Electricals continues its journey towards building the future and opening the world to newer possibilities.

