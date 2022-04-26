From #EmotionCalledBiryani to Fan Nahin Fantastic: Ads we loved this fortnight

From humorous ads to heartfelt storytelling, the Indian adland was filled with exceptional work this fortnight. The past two weeks saw a number of path-breaking ads coming on the screens and starting conversations. Here’s the exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads released between April 09 and April 22, 2022.

Please note, that this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Bajaj Electricals ‘Fan Nahin Fantastic’

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, the campaign highlights the brand’s new range of fans by over-exaggerating the product features, making the ad an entertaining watch. The film begins with a man showering with his suit on. He looks at the time to avoid getting late and then steps out of the shower, switches his fan on and dries himself. As soon as he switches the fan's button, he is lifted off the ground, indicating the power that Bajaj’s range of fans has.



Bluehost ‘Easily Create an Ecommerce Site’

Bluehost, a trusted web hosting provider specializing in WordPress, unveiled a two-film humorous campaign targeting SMBs in India to help build online stores and start selling online. The films are well-written and will leave you chuckling.



HP India ‘The Alisha & Garima Diaries’

In a series of quirky and relatable ad films conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, HP India’s latest campaign aims to target the younger segment who are returning to their schools and colleges post the pandemic and looking out for more features in their laptops. Set against the backdrop of a college, the three films highlight the features of the laptop, through relatable situations that students go through when living in a hostel.

India Gate ‘#EmotionCalledBiryani’

Conceptualised by Maximus Collabs, India Gate’s Ramadan campaign highlights how the people celebrate the festivities and break their fast with biryani, which is more than just food to them. The films are based in Delhi and Lucknow respectively and show how Muslims in each of the states go about their day during the fasting period.

Uber ‘#RentalHealthDay’

In a fun campaign featuring Bollywood star Anil Kapoor in his full, energetic element, Uber highlights the stress of driving on long, busy days across multiple locations and places, showing Uber Rentals as a perfect solution to beat driving stress. The campaign has been created and executed by Dentsu Webchutney.

