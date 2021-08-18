Aviva Life Insurance appoints Sonali Athalye as Chief Financial Officer

Aviva Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Sonali Athalye as its Chief Financial Officer. She will be responsible for strategic planning, treasury, and financial performance management. In this position, Sonali will focus on accelerating the company’s growth, financial strategy, managing investor relations, strategic business planning, and corporate governance.

Sonali is a seasoned professional with over two decades of rich experience in Finance, Compliance and Governance functions, primarily in the Life Insurance industry. She has been a founding member of two Life Insurance joint ventures from the start-up phase and comes with deep domain expertise in Life Insurance as well as Fintech.

She has over two decades of rich experience in organizations like Pramerica Life Insurance, MetLife India Insurance Company and Tata AIA Life Insurance. She possesses experience in all finance functions including Controllership, FP&A, Taxation, M&A, etc. Prior to joining Aviva, Sonali served as Chief Financial Officer at RenewBuy.com.

Amit Malik, Managing Director & CEO, Aviva India said, “I am pleased to welcome Sonali to our team at this pivotal point in our growth trajectory. Her extensive background in Fintech will play an important role in Aviva’s transformation. She brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth by leading finance and strategy transformations.”

Sonali Athalye, Chief Financial Officer, Aviva India “The life insurance industry currently is at a vital juncture with tremendous scope for growth and I am excited to step into the CFO role at Aviva India at this stage. I look forward to making a meaningful difference as we go forth and enable the company to realize its fullest potential.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)