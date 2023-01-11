Ashish Bahl joins DY Works as CEO

Bahl has over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media

DY Works has appointed Ashish Bahl as CEO.

Bahl has over 25 years’ experience in the advertising, marketing and media sector.

He has worked with SABMiller India (now AB-Inbev) Neo Cricket & Sports, McCann, Contract, JWT, Leo Burnett & O&M, where he’s worked with over 100 iconic global brands including Pepsi,Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Nestle, ESPN, SABMiller, Hero-Honda and many more. Since 2017, Bahl has founded/co-founded three companies, including The Happiness Project, 1418 (a platform for 14-18 year-olds), and Happinessperkm (India’s only motorcycling brand built by riders).

On this appointment, Santosh Desai, CEO & Managing Director, FutureBrands, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ashish on-board. Ashish’s appointment signals the evolution of DY Works from building products and experiences to re-crafting and using design-thinking to find impactful solutions rooted in deeper belief systems. I’m excited about what’s yet to come and the change we’ll bring.”

Bahl says, “I’m honoured to join an incredible team at DY. My key focus will be to use design-thinking and semiotics to build purpose-driven brands. In this new phase at DY we will expand the definition of design where we will build brands committed to human-centric business design. I look forward to this new journey and creating some fantastic work with the DY team.”

He takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out to pursue new opportunities.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)