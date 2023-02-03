Analysis paralysis or creative whimsy? The better approach to brand strategy
Guest Column: Roshni Shroff Strategy Director at DY Works reflects on the concept of brand strategy & how it is interpreted by various strategic partners to brands
3 brand strategists meet at a bar – one from an advertising agency, one from a consulting firm and the third from a brand design firm.
The advertising strategist says we create brands to be distinctive and disruptive, the consulting strategist says we create brands that are grounded in market and business realities, the brand design strategist says that they agree with both perspectives.
Advertising is generally known for creativity, disruption, whimsy. Therefore, the advertising approach to strategy is more often than not, talkworthy, creative and right brained. Where the strategist is building the brand in its most outward sense for the consumer or external audience.
Consulting firms focus on the innermost layers of the onion. Where every brand is studied first as a business. Meticulously unpeeling various organizational metrics and processes to develop a strategic roadmap for clients. An analytical approach where the left brain is shooting signals for brand solutioning.
Brand Design firms look at the foundational or innermost aspects, studying them for outermost, creative manifestations. Embracing both left and right brain thinking to combine them into a whole brain approach to building brands. Perhaps a best of both worlds approach where advertising creative whimsy & consulting analytical muscle come together and cater to all potential stakeholders.
However, despite these differences in approach, each firm delivers effectively to brand objectives. Each disparate approach somehow can lead to similar, favourable outcomes for businesses and brands. The reason behind this is a simple one – we are all building solutions for the human at the heart of it.
Having said that, arguably the best work we do in brand strategy is when we recognize the human in ourselves as well – not forcing oneself to disproportionately be left or right brained. Offering a whole brained and whole hearted solution to the clients we partner.
The move by Accenture to acquire Droga5 speaks to this shift. When crafting a purpose for their client Huggies, they rooted it in an analytical opportunity of parents having to navigate an overwhelming amount of information (often misinformation) and a creative opportunity realizing that being born is new for babies too. Birthing the purpose (pun intended) ‘Helping Navigate The Unknowns of Babyhood.’
At DY Works, immersing myself in case studies had me wide-eyed in my initial days. Whether premiumization of ACC Cement which focussed heavily on the cement bag – tracking its journey and watching it change hands to devise a creative solution.
Or the brand redefinition work for Safal Stores. Safal Stores, one of the largest fruit and vegetable chain stores in Delhi NCR wanted to change perceptions and associations with the brand. The analysis for them was approached creatively too – decoding semiotics, watching trucks deliver produce one after another, studying levels of motivation, among many other aspects.
Leading the team to the big shift from ‘price’ to ‘provenance’ and the brand core of ‘Protecting Natural Goodness.’ But our work here wasn’t done, the information was packaged for various stakeholders and cascaded through multiple workshops across the value chain, leaving no stone unturned and rocketing sales from 200kg/day to 650kg/day at the pilot store. As brand strategists, embracing our natural instinct to freely operate and express in multiple ways creates effective work but also fulfilling work. And, in creating work that embraces our logical thinking as well as our emotional response, we create work that is meaningful, that each individual involved can take pride in and that attracts a positive emotional response from our audiences.
How brands are telling stories to woo consumers
Industry observers say that creating relevant content helps brands resonate with the target audience but needs to be relatable and interesting
By Shantanu David | Feb 3, 2023 8:59 AM | 7 min read
While doing research on a recommended product, treatment (cosmetic or otherwise), supplement, or even an activity, you go down the rabbit hole of internet searches, you often find the best, certainly the most accessible and easy-to-understand information, personal accounts, and stories on websites that are curiously purveying just what you’re looking for, a quick hyperlink away.
Product demos and reviews, long-form or short video tutorials and how-to(s), and behind-the-scenes looks are all examples of content to commerce, an advertising strategy engineered to help us become members of a tribe who buys better, because we know better, resulting in the self-satisfaction of even more sweet dopamine.
Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head-South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media Network), says that brands can build trust and establish themselves as experts in their field by providing valuable and relevant content to consumers, which leads to increased sales.
“Furthermore, thanks to technological advancements, brands can now easily integrate e-commerce functionality into their content, making it easier for consumers to make a purchase directly from the content they are viewing. This can be accomplished through simple tactics like shoppable on different social media platforms or by linking directly to a product page from within a video or even a blog post,” Kumar said.
Watch, research, buy
Manish Solanki, COO, and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says that for the model to work effectively, brands have to invest in building engaging and informative content through LIVE streaming, augmented reality and virtual reality, which can be used to create immersive shopping experiences.
“Creating valuable and relevant content that resonates with the target audience will help brands attract customers who are more likely to be engaged with the brand and more likely to make a purchase. I would like to call it ‘assisted reality’, where we can use relevant content to effectively guide and assist the customer in making a choice,” he says, adding that while advertising can help build recall, content can help augment the brand’s value through related content.
An interesting example would be the Good Glamm Group, which was one of the first to adopt this model by investing in content companies like Miss Malini, ScoopWhoop, and POPxo. Another example would be the beauty and personal care brand Mama Earth, for which the content strategy worked well with the mother-focussed content platform Momspresso.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, observes that there's been a paradigm shift in the way consumers make their purchase decision today.
“They trust an informative/educative and credible piece of content more today over just another promotional ad. It's them who decide where and how they want to consume content making their purchase journey much more seamless. By probing through reviews, blogs, and websites, they arrive at their purchase decision and these serve as the perfect touch points for brands to leverage their communication,” she says.
Stories in shopping
Shubham Singhal, CEO, Dot Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., believes that the content-to-commerce base is the most important way to establish a brand personality and create an identity. “It is not a process of a few days but something that brand’s need to be consistent about for years in order to solidify their connection to their audience. If you have a story to tell, ensure it's interesting and relatable. If not, make it up. Ensure the content you put out on the internet is from the perspective of informing, not selling,” he says.
According to a recent study, D2C brands in India are expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 30% over the next five years, with the market projected to reach $3 billion by 2026. Dharmender Khanna, Country Head - AnyMind Group, says this rapid growth is being driven by several factors like the growing importance of social media and digital platforms, the increasing popularity of influencer marketing, and the growing focus on customer experience.
Additionally, D2C brands are also leveraging the power of influencer marketing to further boost their content-to-commerce efforts. According to a report by the Influencer Marketing Hub, the influencer marketing industry in India is expected to grow by more than 20%, reaching $5 billion in 2023.
Khanna says partnering with influential figures in their industry or niche, these brands are able to tap into a pre-existing audience and drive more traffic and conversions to their e-commerce sites. As brands gain a deeper understanding of the model, they are shifting their focus from quantity to quality. Instead of hard-selling their product, they are focusing on telling their side of the story in the most interesting way possible.
Singhal notes, “You forget the products, prices and offers, what you remember is the story. An example that is particularly effective are the advertisements created by Cred. Sure, they showcase their USPs but what their content focuses on is establishing their brand personality.”
Arihant Jain, CEO at marketing agency Wubba Lubba Dub Dub, points out that content has been around since time immemorial, but it is not always preferred due to the assumption that content may not guarantee sales. “As for ads, you can be absolutely certain that your investment of Rs 1 crore will make an X number of sales in a specific period of time, and since it’s data-driven, it’s easy to rely on it without having second thoughts.”
“However, I believe that content marketing has reached a crucial stage right now, making it imperative to start creating content on your platforms - Insta, YouTube, Twitter, and Discord, to reach out to audiences organically and convert them into customers. Unlike Ads, it’s easier to interact on platforms via content since it’s a two-way street and the engagement can be tracked down easily,” Jain added.
Beyond Walled Gardens
Kumar points out that the content-to-commerce model has a significant impact on major walled gardens such as Facebook, Instagram, and Google because it enables brands to leverage the platform’s vast reach and audience to promote their products and drive sales. “The platforms benefit by providing brands with tools and functionality to easily integrate e-commerce within their content, such as shoppable posts and product tags, and by allowing them to reach a highly targeted audience.”
Kamdar adds, “To put it in simpler words, it is data democratization, which means it's like breaking their monopoly right? With brands adopting intelligent commerce platform strategies and consumers being receptive to the same, content-to-commerce does pose a serious competitor for these big leagues from their individual business point of view.”
Experts say the content-to-commerce model has adversely affected major walled gardens. There is an influx of content on a daily basis on these platforms disguised as influencer marketing, digital marketing and SEO, that is designed to fit in and stand out on these platforms at the same time.
However, the content-to-commerce model presents difficulties for these platforms. One of the most significant challenges is the possibility of increased brand competition as more companies seek to capitalise on the content-to-commerce model. This makes it increasingly difficult for any single brand to stand out and capture consumer attention.
Sharing thoughts on this barrier, Kumar says, “As these platforms evolve, they may need to adapt to new technologies and trends, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, in order to remain relevant and provide value to both brands and consumers. Another issue that the model faces is privacy concerns and the use of consumer data.” Platforms need to ensure that they comply with data protection regulations and maintain consumer trust, Kumar noted.
More ad spends to reduced tax burden: MSMEs applaud Union Budget 2023's new credit scheme
Modi government’s last budget before elections in 2024 brings good news for the MSME and retail sector
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 2, 2023 1:01 PM | 4 min read
The Union budget 2023-2024 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday came in a new ray of hope for MSMEs and the retail sector, who are quite optimistic about the new measures announced by the government. Experts and industry leaders think the new steps will also help in increasing the marketing budget of these companies, in turn helping with the growth of the sector, especially after being dealt a blow during the pandemic.
According to the Economic Survey 2022-2023, the credit growth to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has been remarkably high, over 30.6 per cent, on average during Jan-Nov 2022.
Under the budget presented for 2023-2024 from Narendra Modi’s government, there will be a revamped credit guarantee for MSMEs which will take effect from Apr 1, 2023, through an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus and the scheme will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and reduce the cost of credit by 1%. The retail market thinks it is a positive sign for the industry.
Sigh of relief
Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO at Meesho believes this scheme will help the sector to bounce back from pandemic lows. "It is heartening to see the government’s continued thrust on supporting the MSME sector. The infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme, enabling collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore, will help address the working capital issues of small businesses. Our 6.3 crore MSMEs, which collectively employ nearly 11 crore people, have been able to bounce back from the pandemic on the back of similar proactive interventions in the past and this step will further hasten their recovery. Meesho is committed to working closely with the government towards making our MSMEs competitive and self-reliant."
Abhay Batra, Co-Founder & CFO, Clovia talks about how this budget will help smaller businesses to grow and how it positively impacts Clovia’s growth plans. “Budget 2023 is positive and balanced with a strong focus on a prosperous and inclusive India. It is encouraging to see that key pillars of growth include skilling and job creation, opportunities and reduction of compliance burden for small entrepreneurs, and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs.
"The reduced tax burden for small entrepreneurs will mean reduced supply-chain costs and hence more competitive markets. This will help Clovia's initiatives from day 1 of its existence of incubating small and medium manufacturer entrepreneurs to build their technical expertise, develop products and create sustainable revenue streams for themselves. The reduced individual tax burden will mean higher disposable income; this is a welcome step for the retail industry as a whole. Steps like carry forward of losses for start-ups in case of shareholding, the extension of date of incorporation amongst other steps is a step forward for the start-up ecosystem."
Meet Jatakia, Director of Branding & Marketing, Cossouq says that the reduction in the cost of credit will help with sourcing funding. “With their intention of reducing compliance and decriminalization of legal provisions, the budget has taken positive steps towards encouraging development in the startup and MSME ecosystem. The Rs 9,000 crore corpus set to take action through the revamped schemes for MSMEs is an important benefit to come out of the 2023 union budget. Further, the cost of credit reduced by nearly 1% will decrease start-ups’ initial funding fixed cost, encouraging them to source funds from the government or banks.”
Budget to help MSMEs increase ad spending
Indranil Dutta, Vice President, Insights Division, Kantar says the measures announced for the sector will positively affect its marketing spends. “Indian MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. We have noticed in Kantar ITOPS 2022, MSMEs are quite upbeat in terms of their spending and business growth as are confident about the Indian economy doing well. Today’s budget has come as a huge boost to the MSME sector and is expected to loosen up their cash flow. This essentially means that they will have more money in their marketing kitty to wisely spend on. Considering the extremely competitive environment they are in; they would like to spend on advertising to attract more customers. Today’s budget announcement will further help them on their ad spending which otherwise would have pinched.”
Collaborative marketing is one of our biggest tools: Sameer Seth, Dolby
Seth, Director-Marketing, Dolby India, spoke about the brand's recent campaign, teaming up with like-minded partners, marketing strategies and more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 2, 2023 9:28 AM | 5 min read
Audio tech company Dolby recently launched a campaign in order to introduce Indian audiences to the Dolby experience, shining the spotlight on bringing audio-visual experiences to life. "Dobly mein suna kya? Dekha kya?" is a campaign that showcases the life-like quality of the brand's audio-visual experience, and it highlights the heightened experiences viewers have while consuming content enhanced with Dobly's audio-visual tech.
The company’s agency on record is Tonic Worldwide, which has creatively collaborated with the company and others like Sony and Xiaomi who help to enable these technologies and experiences through their devices. The film was executed by Pipip Media showcasing different scenarios in which people in the film find themselves physically immersed in the content they are watching.
e4m spoke to Sameer Seth, Director-Marketing, Dolby India spoke about the campaign and how the Indian audience’s content consumption has changed over the period of time.
Speaking on the concept of the film, Seth said, “Technology enhances the delivery experience. Consumers are looking to enhance the experience even on the go when they are perhaps even talking on a PC in a video call. India is a mobile-first country. We all consume a lot of content on our mobile. To consume that entertainment comes in the best possible manner and that is where Dolby comes in. We unlock this power of sight and sound to enable and deliver spectacular or inspiring experiences that we do. And all of this is possible through a collaborative effort that we do with the ecosystem partner.”
Seth highlights that there's been a behavioural shift with consumers spending more time with content. "Prioritizing on an enhanced experience, that is one of the insights that we picked up in the new campaign that we've launched," he said. This led to the central concept of the campaign -- that Dolby brings entertainment to life.
The pandemic has led to changes in the pattern of content consumption, primarily because it made available a wide array of content across platforms. An average user spends more than 2.5 hours of their day scrolling through their mobile devices, in which 150 minutes are used in consuming online content apart from the AVOD/SVOD services available. And this is the major reason behind companies are leveraging online mediums to reach their target audience.
Seth explained, “The most important insight that we saw when we were deliberating on the campaign was the active consumer behaviour in terms of online purchase of devices. There is an increased volume of keyword searches by consumers today when they think of an online purchase but with the word Dolby such as Dolby-enabled phone, Dolby-enabled TV, and Dolby-enabled soundbar. Those were huge search volumes."
With this campaign, the company aims to influence people to look out for Dolby-enabled devices which will give them an immersive experience in whichever content they are engaging themselves with. Seth said, “There is content out there and you want to experience it in the best possible manner. Go look for a device that gives you that experience. So there's a call to action that's been forwarded and added here now.”
But Dolby is not a consumer-owned product. Rather it is a technology which helps electronic devices to help their customers to have a seamless experience. To reach the audiences effectively, the company needs a different marketing strategy -- one that informs consumers about the Dobly tech and encourages them to go for a Dolby-enabled device. To achieve this, Seth said that the brand banked heavily on "collaborative marketing."
He said, “It's a concept that helps co-create value with like-minded partner brands. As long as you can identify a common goal around which all the partner brands can gravitate, a unifying thought. This tool has helped us build salience in multiple campaigns that we've done. What Co-marketing as a concept can also do, if used effectively, it can help you broaden your know audience base. It can help to increase engagement. Just imagine the additive impact that a campaign can get. If you can get collaborative partnerships, curated in with partner brands, there are unique audiences that you can reach which is beyond the brand.”
When asked about whether the company uses the popular influencer marketing channel which nowadays has become a crucial part of every company’s marketing strategy, Seth said that their biggest influencers are their partner companies like Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi and many more. However, they also go for micro-influencers as they have a more impactful hold over their followers.
Seth added that the brand works on a limited budget, a big part of which is spent on content-led video marketing. "I mean there's a lot of video story card and marketing stuff that we do both from a creation influence standpoint," he said.
Talking about the media mix of the campaign, Seth said that digital is a major part of the mix, though the campaign will be run in the retail stores of the partner brands.
When asked about the challenges faced by the company, Seth said that creating awareness and educating consumers about the technology is a challenge as well as an opportunity for Dolby.
We also quizzed Seth about jumping into the Meta and AIML bandwagon. It's not on the cards anytime soon, but the company will "surely experiment with something in the future," he replied. This year, Dolby's focus will be on consumer content consumption patterns and how they can maximise the experience for them.
Samsonite salutes the truly resilient in new campaign
'Tested like Samsonite' is a three-film campaign by Lowe Lintas with Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh and Mithali Raj
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Samsonite's new campaign ‘Tested like Samsonite’ seeks to create common ground with individuals that have come face to face with the various adversities of life and is a testament to those who chose to rise back up and face the challenges with confidence and valour. The campaign also highlights the common characteristic, just like its range of products that undergo the toughest strength and durability tests before they are considered worthy for the end user, to ensure the highest quality standards.
Centre of Gravity, a strategic consulting partner conducted extensive research for Samsonite to identify its core consumers and developed an insight into what these consumers truly care about. Following this exercise, the campaign was conceptualized which includes a series of 3 TVCs featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh & Mithali Raj, who have powered through several adversities at different points in their respective journeys. The TVCs will be amplified through an integrated campaign spanning digital, outdoor, and social media.
Commenting on the campaign, Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite India said: “Samsonite bags are made with utmost care, to ensure they look the part! They are aesthetically engineered which makes them extremely durable and offer differentiated functionality. Every Samsonite goes through several rigorous stress tests and that is what truly sets us apart. The campaign brings alive this aspect of the brand in a beautiful manner.”
Commenting on the campaign, Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director - Marketing, Samsonite, shared: “The brand’s and the people’s truth had to be captured and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh & Mithali Raj to help us bring this idea to life beautifully through the tests that they’ve been through that are well known to everyone.”
Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas added: “The campaign cements Samsonite’s position as the ultimate benchmark when it comes to quality testing by drawing parallels with the challenges that each one of us, no matter how privileged, goes through in our journey.”
Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards set to return for 2nd edition on 7th April, 2023
The hottest red-carpet event, which garnered a reach of 1 billion in its maiden edition in 2022, is ready to shine brighter than ever in its second edition
By Native Content | Feb 1, 2023 11:31 AM | 4 min read
Global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub Pinkvilla is back with the second edition of its uber-stylish Pinkvilla Style Icons awards! The sizzling second season of the awards, which honor India's greatest style stalwarts across industries like film, television, business, sports, and fashion, will be held on 7th April 2023, at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. The second edition of the wildly popular celebrity event will take place in April of this year, and it promises to be the height of glitz and refinement, complete with the most alluring red-carpet attire and glittering performances.
Pinkvilla recorded a footprint of over 1 billion across the internet and social media during the maiden edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons, which premiered on June 16, 2022. The awards ceremony acknowledged India's top style icons from a variety of sectors, including film, television, business, sports, fashion, and many more! It was highly praised for its ultra-chic setting and VIP attendee register. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra were the winners amongst the many crowned as the country’s style idols.
Here’s a glimpse of the first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons – the ultimate celebration of glitz, glamour, and unparalleled style with the industry’s leading lights, that amassed a whopping reach of 1 billion:
The glamorous gala truly made a thunderous splash, garnering over 8 million interactions, about 8 million likes, over 60 thousand shares, and nearly 30 thousand mentions across social media platforms. Quickly becoming the talk of the town, the event set a new benchmark for awards shows in the country, featuring some of the freshest celebrity red-carpet looks. Taking the internet by storm, the event was also extensively covered by the media and the night’s celebrity guests on social media, with the country's leading publications sharing all the night’s updates.
The maiden edition of PSI set the stage for several iconic viral moments of the year 2022
The second Pinkvilla Style Icons event is already creating a lot of excitement and buzz, and it promises to be a memorable evening for the nation's brightest superstars and icons!
Speaking on the launch of the second edition, Nandini Shenoy, Founder & CEO, Pinkvilla stated, "As we start a new year and get ready for the highly anticipated second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, we look back with great pride on the success of the previous edition. Pinkvilla Style Icons is a special asset for us that symbolizes our ongoing dedication to expansion and diversification. We are sure that this year's awards ceremony will further establish our reputation as one of India's first digital entertainment and lifestyle platforms and highlight our accomplishments in the high-profile events industry. We'll keep pushing the envelope and establishing new benchmarks as we go along, not just for Indian events but also for other innovative creative ventures.”
Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO, Pinkvilla added, “The first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards in 2022 was a huge success for us; it went on to become one of the most enduring award events in recent memory and marked a significant turning point in our growth story. Setting new standards for the media, entertainment, and events industries, its success represents not just our entry into the high-profile events market but also our commitment to development and innovation. We are optimistic that the second edition in April this year, which will bring together some of India's most illustrious personalities and platforms to celebrate style like never before, will be even greater than the first..”
The brand recently celebrated the grand success of the first edition of Creators United, India’s first and biggest experiential creators’ festival on January 15th and 16th, in the ultimate dream destination, Goa. The two-day event, held by Pinkvilla in collaboration with India’s leading influencer marketing agency, Mad Influence saw India's biggest content creators and influencers from different walks of life coming under one roof. The collective digital reach of attendees of the event was close to a whopping 900 million, which is almost thrice the population of the U.S.A.
This is a marketing initiative by Pinkvilla.
Adscholars enters strategic partnership with Kidoz to sell inventory in India exclusively
Native Content: The partnership will allow Kidoz to scale its business solutions in India in addition to other markets
By Native Content | Feb 1, 2023 10:01 AM | 2 min read
Adscholars has partnered with Kidoz, a leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches over million kids, teens, and families every month. The partnership will allow Kidoz to scale its business solutions in India in addition to other markets. Adscholars is unlocking a strategic market with this emerging partnership in India.
By leveraging Adscholars' programmatic expertise, Kidoz will be able to offer multiple activation options and unique experiences to consumers on their preferred platforms. Kidoz is a global leader in monetization for publishers and their unique monetization solution enables app publishers to safely monetize their apps with relevant ads.
The mobile adtech developer’s leading SDK platform and direct programmatic connections reach over 400 million kids, teens, and families monthly across 5000+ apps. Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands such as Mattel, Lego, Crayola, and many more safely reach and engage kids across top apps all over the world. With this platform, brands can reach out to Young dads and Moms to promote their products, especially focusing on FMCG brands.
Adscholars’ CEO Srikanth Rayaprolu said, "We are delighted to introduce innovative adtech solutions to the Indian market. We have partnered with Kidoz in the other markets for quite some time and the advertisers' response to the campaigns has been phenomenal.”
“Kidoz provides unique ad inventory for brands to showcase their ads to children between the age group of 4 years to 16 years. Additionally, this inventory allows brands to reach out to young parents too. We’re truly excited about the future with the launch of the Kidoz ad inventory in the Indian market,” he added.
Eldad Ben Tora, President and GM EMEA at Kidoz Inc. said, "India represents one of the largest growth potential audience segments in the Kidoz network and we are excited to partner with the Adscholars team, whose leadership, proven track record with the Kidoz product, and awareness and expertise of the Indian advertising market will bring the Kidoz Network to leading marketers looking for innovative ways to reach kids and parents."
This is a marketing initiative by Adscholars.
Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 to be unveiled on February 2
The event will have a stellar line-up of insightful sessions by industry leaders on the theme ‘Creating Value In The Web3 Digital Economy’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 7:45 AM | 3 min read
The digital landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, helping companies to become more innovative, sustainable and resilient. The rapid internet penetration and adoption of digital media have opened various ways for interaction, creating huge opportunities to tap into the uncharted arena of digital space in newer ways. To highlight the significant trends in the digital domain, Dentsu and exchange4media Group have once again come together to launch the 7th Edition of the Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023. The report will be unveiled on February 2 at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai by Divya Karani, Media Chief Executive Officer, dentsu South Asia, Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media & CEO iProspect, Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, DENTSU CREATIVE India. The event is co-powered by Criteo, Bobble AI is the co-gold partner while Lemma is the lanyard partner.
Dentsu, one of the leading global media conglomerates in India, specialises in Media, Digital and Creative offerings. The unveiling of the report will be followed by insightful conversations where industry leaders will come together to discuss the opportunities and future of digital under the Theme ‘Creating Value In The Web3 Digital Economy’.
The conference will kickstart with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media following which the much-awaited Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 will be unveiled. Divya Karani, Vinod Thadani and Abheek Biswas will share the key insights of the report and highlight the significant trends of 2022-23 and real-time facts and figures pertaining to the entire digital domain.
The event will showcase a stellar line-up of insightful sessions by speakers throughout the day. Rob Gilby, CEO, dentsu APAC, will deliver a keynote address on the topic- ‘Creating value in the Web3 digital Economy’. Following this, will be the first panel discussion on the topic ‘India digital stack for technology and creativity in the new digital economy’. The panellists are Gagan Singla, MD, blinkX by JM Financial, Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life, Medhavi Singh, Head of Enterprise - India, Criteo, Abhijit Shah, Head Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC. The session will be moderated by Rashmi Sethi, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal Ink, a Merkle Company.
The next panel discussion will be on the topic ‘Customer expectations in new digital economy’ where panellists including Raunika Malhotra, President – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha; Sachin Shukla, Head, Brand and Digital Media, ICICI Bank; and Shoorveer Shekhawat, Head of Marketing, Video Banking & TFx Initiatives, AU Small Finance Bank will throw light on the expectations of the Web3 consumer and the ways brands can meet them to create value in the new digital economy. The panel will be moderated by Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.
Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ISC, Philips Domestic Appliances, will deliver a keynote address on the topic ‘Unlocking the potential of Web3 decentralized economy for consumer marketing and commerce’. The insightful evening would conclude with the last panel discussion on the topic ‘Experiential creativity for the modern consumer’ where panellists including Manasi Narasimhan, VP and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard, Adrian Terron, Head of Corporate Brand and Marketing Strategy, Tata Group, Sunil Nat, Head - E-commerce & Digital Marketing, Galderma. The session will be moderated by Heeru Dingra, Chief Business Officer, DENTSU CREATIVE India.
