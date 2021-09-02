ARM Worldwide strengthens leadership team with two key appointments

#ARM Worldwide, a Marketing & Communication consulting company, appoints Amol Patil as Business Head and Director - Technology and Arun Upadhyay as Business Director - Growth & Alliances respectively.

#ARM Worldwide offers digital communications and marketing services for clients structured in B2B and B2C spaces. The independent marketing firm aids businesses to integrate PR and Content Marketing with analytics and technology across all verticals. With their culture-first approach, #ARM Worldwide has been continually succeeding in bringing together both creative and critical thinking of a business - Media Strategy, Buying and Planning, Technology, Social Media, Content, SEO, Influencer Marketing, Inbound Marketing among others. And to further strengthen their departments of technology and growth, the company welcomes Amol Patil and Arun Upadhyay.

Amol Patil shall be responsible for leading the Technology division, evaluating technology operations and overseeing its infrastructure, managing a team of technology coders and minimising security risks. He brings to #ARM Worldwide an experience in digital systems of over 15 years, and is also adept in stakeholder management. At his previous employer’s, including Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Patil played an instrumental role in setting up efficient teams to handle infrastructure operations. He has also worked across diverse technology systems and projects across verticals like ecommerce, digital solutions for banking systems, logistics & fleet management, and loyalty programs to name a few.

Business Director - Growth & Alliances, Arun Upadhyay brings with him a diversified experience of over 14 years in Sales. He has graduated in Management, and is accomplished in digital media ad sales, campaign optimization, performance analysis & ROI measurement, and key account management. In his previous role as Business Director- India for BuzzOne, Mr. Upadhyay held the responsibility of Sales Strategy, Influencer Marketing, and End to End Operations. His key responsibilities at #ARM Worldwide constitute managing a marketing team that is aligned with the goals of the brand, creating strategies around acquisition and growth of the company, and implementing innovative solutions across various marketing functions.

Manas Gulati, Co-Founder and CEO at #ARM Worldwide, states “We are extremely excited to welcome Amol and Arun to our #ARMoury. I am confident that they will bring to the company innovative insights and their depth of experience will help the company achieve greater goals.”

