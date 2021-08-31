Anand Bhadkamkar quits as Dentsu India CEO

CEO of Dentsu India Anand Bhakamkar has reportedly stepped down from his role. Today, August 31, will be his last day in office.

After Bhadkamkar's exit, Ashish Bhasin CEO APAC and Chairman India and Peter Hujiboom, Global CEO Media and Global Clients will step in to fulfill day-to-day leadership duties. Denstu meanwhile is in search for a successor to Bhadkamkar.

Dentsu has issued a statement on Bhadkamkar's resignation: "To stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential we see for our clients and our teams we are moving forward into dentsu India 2.0. This is crucial to realising our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world. In the last year, and despite the pandemic, we have started to optimise our portfolio of brands into six global leadership brands, making us more agile and simpler for our clients to access our world-class capabilities and talents. To accelerate this transformation, Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, and Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients will assume interim, day-to-day leadership of dentsu India while the business completes its search for a successor to Anand Bhadkamkar, who leaves dentsu on August 31.

With this new structure, we are well positioned to unlock higher levels of business performance, innovation, and solution-led strategies for our people and for our clients. Our ambitions and goals are interconnected, and this is the beginning of dentsu India 2.0’s new and transformed path to success."

Bhadkamkar has been associated with Denstu Aegis Network since 2008. He was promoted as CEO of Dentsu India in 2019 from his role as COO and CFO of South Asia.

