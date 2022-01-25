Amin Lakhani elevated as CEO Mindshare, Maps is CSO GroupM

GroupM has announced the appointment of Parthasarathy Mandayam (Maps) as the Chief Strategy Officer – GroupM South Asia and Amin Lakhani, who is elevated to the role of Chief Executive Officer – Mindshare South Asia, which was earlier led by Maps.

M Parthasarathy

Under the leadership of Parthasarathy and Amin, Mindshare saw a plethora of new business wins, with Oppo, Zomato, Ferrero, Meesho, Uniqlo, IAC, RedBus, Upstox, Polycab, Great Learning and Preethi, being just a few of those that became part of the family.

Mindshare also retained key clients like HUL, The Walt Disney Company, Kellogg’s, Home Center, and Max Fashion in this period. GroupM continues to invest in its talent, creating a strong leadership pipeline for the future driving the GroupM transformation journey for clients, partners, and internal teams.

With more than 25 years of experience in the advertising & communication industry, Maps has successfully managed multiple leadership roles in Mindshare – across Data, Analytics, Strategy, Client Leadership and Business Unit leadership.

Starting his career with Mindshare in 2009 as head of the newly created “Business Planning” function, he went on to lead the North, East, and South offices. Later as the Chief Product Officer, he led specialist teams in driving strategic initiatives and creating bespoke tools that delivered client delight & recognition. He helped create diverse communities and a culture of learning and sharing. He has also been integral to the Mindshare new business powerhouse over the past decade. The role of GroupM Chief Strategy Officer will be to channel data, technology, consumer understanding to chart the growth and transformation agenda.

Maps' appointment into the new role is part of the strategy that envisions doubling the focus with a significant shift on new-age technologies, products and offerings that require a transformation of both GroupM and client businesses. He will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO GroupM South Asia.

Parthasarathy Mandayam, Chief Strategy Officer South Asia GroupM said, “I am extremely grateful to have such an amazing journey at GroupM. I think learning and change have always been a part of my career here. Furthermore, as our offerings become more specialized, we need to ensure synergy and seamless flow of expertise between the various players both internal, WPP and external to get the full benefits of both scale and specialization. As I steer through this journey I will continue to push forward with the growth and transformation agenda to bring in significant synergies between newage data, technology, consulting, products and offerings for our clients and internal stakeholders.”

Amin Lakhani Chief Executive Officer South Asia Mindshare said, “We want to build on this existing momentum and drive Mindshare ‘Good Growth’ for our clients. New age data, technology, creativity, research, consulting, and products will play a major role in this journey. Our industry has always witnessed change. We’ve been at the centre of it and currently, the world is also witnessing this. Hence as marketers, we need to take charge and lead this journey for our clients and brands. I am excited for this next phase of my journey, and I would like to thank the team for believing in me.”

Lakhani has more than 20 years of experience in various roles in Mindshare and GroupM. In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer- Mindshare South Asia, he has been instrumental in driving the best practices and strengthening key client relationships. Earlier in his career as the leader for Mindshare Fulcrum South Asia, he successfully led the integration of the digital business of Unilever in India, leading the team to the most coveted win of a Grand Prix at Cannes. He has extensive cross-functional experience in Media, Marketing- Product Management, leading large teams and has worked with various clients like Pepsi, GSK, ICICI, Castrol, HSBC, BYJU’s, Muthoot, Kellogg’s amongst others. He plays an active role in industry bodies like BARC and AAAI.

Lakhani will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO GroupM South Asia and Helen McRae, CEO Mindshare Asia Pacific. Mindshare has left no award frontier unconquered under Maps and Amin with wins across prestigious global forums like Cannes, FOMA, FOMG, ICOM, MMA Smarties & Campaign as well as local platforms like Emvies, Goafest, IDMA, ICMA & Maddies.

Helen McRae Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific Mindshare said, “Both Maps and Amin are distinguished leaders who have brought energy, skill and leadership, to the Mindshare Group over the past few years in office. They have both led the agency with their invaluable expertise bringing immense value for our clients and internal teams. Mindshare’s achievements and client success journeys over the last few years narrate the business acumen of both Maps and Amin. I congratulate them both and wish them the very best for their new roles.”

Prasanth Kumar, Chief Executive Officer South Asia GroupM said, “We have witnessed a significant consolidation of existing businesses, with deeper penetration of our new core offerings under their tutelage. Both have been instrumental in strengthening and reinvigorating the agency as it stands today. I have the utmost confidence in their expertise and know that both Maps and Amin will continue to drive innovation and further transformations in their future roles. I wish them the very best!”

Both Maps and Lakhani have also helped m/SIX, Neo India, and Neo GDS grow significantly and become significant players within the industry.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)