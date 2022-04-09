Amazon's Akash Banerji to head Tata Neu’s Content & Entertainment Vertical

At Amazon, Banerji was leading marketing for the mobile business vertical

Amazon's Akash Banerji has been appointed as the Head of Content & Entertainment Vertical for the newly launched Tata Neu app, as per media reports.

Banerjee joined Amazon in August 2020 to head marketing for its mobile business vertical.

Tata Digital unveiled the much-anticipated app Tata Neu earlier this week.

Prior to Amazon, Banerji was with Viacom18's OTT platform VOOT. He was with Viacom18 for five years. Banerji started by heading marketing and partnership and was later was elevated to head VOOT. He was also with Star India earlier.

