Aman K named Chief Growth Officer & Managing Partner at Motivator

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 17, 2022 1:20 PM  | 1 min read
Aman

Aman K has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer and Managing Partner at Motivator, GroupM.

He made the announcement via a social media post.

Aman has been with Motivator for over 3 years now.

Prior to GroupM, he was with Wavemaker and MediaCom Malaysia. He has also had a stint with Ernst & Young earlier in his career.

