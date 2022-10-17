Aman K named Chief Growth Officer & Managing Partner at Motivator
He has been with Motivator for over 3 years
Aman K has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer and Managing Partner at Motivator, GroupM.
He made the announcement via a social media post.
Aman has been with Motivator for over 3 years now.
Prior to GroupM, he was with Wavemaker and MediaCom Malaysia. He has also had a stint with Ernst & Young earlier in his career.
