Aman K named Chief Growth Officer & Managing Partner at Motivator

He has been with Motivator for over 3 years

Aman K has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer and Managing Partner at Motivator, GroupM.

He made the announcement via a social media post.

Aman has been with Motivator for over 3 years now.

Prior to GroupM, he was with Wavemaker and MediaCom Malaysia. He has also had a stint with Ernst & Young earlier in his career.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)