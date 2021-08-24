BIC Cello drops new rap anthem 'Har haath main hain Cello'

BIC Cello has recently launched a video campaign in the form of a rap song called #HarHaathMeinHaiCello. The video aims to highlight the role of BIC Cello in the educational sphere through a quirky, catchy song.

The video, #HarHaathMeinHaiCello, highlights occasions where BIC Cello has been the perfect companion for students throughout their educational journey. Whether it’s learning how to write, transitioning from the use of pencils to pens, having smooth handwriting, or even trusting a reliable product during exams, BIC Cello was always there for students and has never let them down.

The video shows past and current generations of students experiencing the highs and lows of school. The film highlights the BIC Cello pen and the positive experience it provides students. #HarHaathMeinHaiCello also highlights the diverse range of BIC Cello products, from Butterflow to Maxwriter to gel pens, which are suitable for every writing need.

Commenting on the occasion, Director of Marketing at BIC Cello, Tanveer Khan, said: “BIC believes in staying relevant to trends in the market whilst remaining close to its brand promise, the joy of writing. Through #HarHaathMeinHaiCello we aim to reaffirm our commitment to education by staying close to students and their experiences, generation after generation, as well as ensuring that our products at BIC Cello remain an extension of a student’s personal self-expression. The future of any country is shaped in the classroom and education determines a generation’s future. We are committed to bringing this message home through fun and engaging campaigns.”

#HarHaathMeinHaiCello will be showcased on BIC Cello’s digital channels including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as on Amazon Demand-Side-Platform (DSP) and GDN effective August 21, 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)