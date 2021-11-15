After CEO, Myntra's CFO and CMO step down

Ramesh Bafna and Harish Narayanan will continue in their roles at Myntra till January 2022, to help ensure a smooth transition

Flipkart-owned fashion portal Myntra has reportedly seen two high-level exits. Chief financial officer Ramesh Bafna and chief marketing officer Harish Narayanan have resigned, according to media reports.

Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman will act as its interim CFO for the next few months, said media reports citing an internal mail written by outgoing chief executive Amar Nagaram to employees.





“Harish and Ramesh have been passionately invested in Myntra’s growth and evolution over the years. Along with being inspiring leaders, we have all known them as mentors, friends, and guides. They will continue in their roles at Myntra till January 2022, to help ensure a smooth transition,” reports quoted Nagaram as saying in the email.



“As they move on to their next career stints, I thank them for leaving behind a strong legacy, and for many memorable moments shared together. Apart from this, there will be no changes in the Marketing and Finance organization structures. We will share details of their successors in due course,” Nagaram reportedly added.

Mantra has seen a number of movements in the recent past. Nagaram himself put in his papers last month, three years after he was elevated to the CEO position.

