ACKO appoints Saurabh Jha as Senior Vice President - Digital Marketing

ACKO has announced the appointment of Saurabh Jha as the Senior Vice President - Digital Marketing.

Jha has management experience across Consumer Internet and start-up space. He has worked in various verticals such as Travel, Ecommerce and Real Estate for both digital and traditional marketing functions.

At ACKO, he will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units and his mandate will include Digital marketing, Content, and Strategic partnerships.

Before joining ACKO, Jha was associated with Housing.com as the Senior Director - Growth, Marketing & Analytics where he spearheaded the Growth & Analytics team. He has also contributed significantly to the growth of HolidayIQ and Jungle Lodges & Resorts, during his professional journey.

Speaking on the appointment, Varun Dua, Founder & CEO of ACKO said, “I am delighted to welcome Saurabh to the team. Saurabh brings with him years of knowledge in the performance marketing domain. He has been a part of the growth journey of some well-known digital brands and clearly understands what it takes to fuel growth for brands.”

