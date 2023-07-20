ABP News appoints Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor
He will report to Sant Prasad Rai, Senior Vice President, News & Production, ABP News
Hindi news channel ABP News has announced the appointment of veteran journalist Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor. Chaudhary brings with him over twenty-four years of experience in the field of journalism. He will report to Sant Prasad Rai, Senior Vice President, News & Production, ABP News.
Chaudhary is one of the few TV journalists who have led programs that have been on air for more than a decade. His last stint was with News24 where he was the prime anchor for programs ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’ and the ‘National News Center’.
Chaudhary was also a part of Star News hosting 7 pm show ‘Desh Videsh’ from 2003 to 2005. He also hosted ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri’ and ‘Kaun Banega Pradhanmantri’ on Star News.
He started his journalistic journey 24 years ago, as a documentary filmmaker, after completing his Masters from Delhi School of Economics. He graduated in Economics from the prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University).
Speaking on Chaudhary’s appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said “We are thrilled to have Sandeep back with us. His wealth of experience and journalistic prowess perfectly align with our vision of delivering credible and insightful news to our viewers. We are confident that his presence will enhance our news programming and resonate with our audience. We extend a warm welcome to him and look forward to achieving greater milestones together.”
Premjeet Sodhi, Mansi Datta and Shekhar Banerjee get new roles at Wavemaker
Sodhi named Global Head of Measurement & Analytics, Datta will be now the Chief Strategy Officer, and Shekhar Banerjee to take on the additional responsibility of managing North & East
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 5:53 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker has announced a series of key strategic changes to its leadership team to continue its dominant position in the industry and boost growth.
Premjeet Sodhi, Chief Strategy Officer will be soon taking on the role of Global Head of Measurement & Analytics. In his new role, Premjeet will be part of Wavemaker’s Global Consultancy team which supports clients in adopting future-proofed marketing practices to advance transformative growth, protecting outcomes in the near-term, and creating disproportionate advantage in the long-term. Premjeet will report into Anna Hickey, Global Consultancy Lead and will be based out of New York. A media veteran with over 25 years of rich experience, Premjeet joined Wavemaker in 2020 as Chief Growth Officer before taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer.
Taking on the baton from Premjeet Sodhi, Mansi Datta will transition into Chief Strategy Officer. Mansi, a proficient leader has been heading North & East region operations at Wavemaker since 2020. Mansi joined Wavemaker as General Manager in 2015. During her stint, Mansi has built great client partnerships, bolstered agency operations, and built an incredible team.
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – West, will be taking on the additional responsibility of managing North & East for Wavemaker India. Shekhar joined Wavemaker in 2018 to lead operations for the West region and has built an incredibly strong business. He has built a world class team that has delivered an exceptional product to our clients. Under Shekhar’s leadership, Wavemaker West has grown from strength to strength, doing great work, winning awards, and consistently winning new business.
Speaking on these leadership changes, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “It makes me extremely happy and satisfied to see our leaders stepping into larger & diverse roles within the ecosystem. I firmly believe, Wavemaker provides a vast stimulating platform for our people to grow. With these changes, I am confident we will make a massive difference to our clients and people. I wish Premjeet, Mansi & Shekhar all the best in their new roles and I am confident we will continue to create more positive disruptions in the industry”.
In their new roles, Mansi and Shekhar will report into Ajay.
Shantanu Deshpande named Managing Director-Michelin India
Deshpande has been with Michelin for 23 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
Michelin has announced the appointment of Shantanu Deshpande as Managing Director for Michelin in India. Shantanu will be based out of Pune, India.
Across his 23-year tenure with Michelin, he has held various leadership roles in Sales and Marketing, both in India and in other geographies such as North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Shantanu joined Michelin India in 1999 as an Area Sales Manager. He was appointed India Marketing Director in 2007 and in this role, he was instrumental in establishing the company’s presence in the country.
From 2012 to 2015, Shantanu served as Vice President-Marketing with a Michelin subsidiary in North America. He was Director-Marketing B2B business for Africa, India & Middle East Region from 2015 to 2020. Since 2020, Shantanu served as Global Marketing Director for Michelin Group’s Urban Business Line based out of Bangkok.
Abhishek Mehta named Head-Digital Marketing, Bagrry's
Prior to this, he was with Jubilant Foodworks as Digital Marketing Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 2:43 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Mehta has been appointed as Head of Digital Marketing at Bagrry's.
Prior to this, he was with Jubilant Foodworks as Digital Marketing Lead.
Mehta was earlier with Fulcro as VP-Digital Marketing.
He has been working with both advertising agencies and D2C brands.
Swati Bhattacharya joins as Group VP, Marketing Communications at Raintree Foundation
She has held important roles in companies like General Motors, CK Birla Group, Ingersoll Rand India and The Bajaj Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 12:53 PM | 1 min read
Communications professional Swati Bhattacharya has joined as Group Vice President of Marketing Communications at Raintree Foundation. She announced the news on LinkedIn.
"After my longish break and after a lot of soul searching, I have decided to hop over to the Social Sector. My experience with ILSS has made me realise that this can be so much more fulfilling ?. I am happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group Vice President Marketing Communications at Raintree Foundation," she wrote.
Bhattacharya is a senior communications, advocacy and public relations executive with 25+ years of experience in high-profile, large, multi-national and Indian capital-intensive organizations.
She has held many important roles in companies like General Motors, CK Birla Group, Ingersoll Rand India and The Bajaj Group. More recently, she was also a guest lecturer at the University of Denver.
Icon Agency promotes Kate Griffiths to Director of Brand and Change
She will lead teams in crafting creativity-led behaviour change campaigns and brand projects that prioritise positive, cause-led impact
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 10:56 AM | 2 min read
Icon Agency has elevated Kate Griffiths to the newly created role of Director of Brand and Change. Kate will lead teams in crafting creativity-led behaviour change campaigns and brand projects that prioritise positive, cause-led impact.
"We are thrilled Kate is stepping into this position," said Joanne Painter, Group Managing Director, at Icon Agency. "She brings over a decade of experience rooted in both the brand and behaviour change sectors and is instinctively curious and compassionate in the way she leads.
“Kate’s innate ability to collaborate, her thirst for work that matters and her interest in systems thinking, means our clients will receive the benefit of always having the right mix of different perspectives involved in each and every project. She is an invaluable asset as Icon Agency continues its growth.
“Kate will play a pivotal role in sharpening the agency’s signature methodologies and service culture, reinforcing the team’s capacity to deliver imaginative and action-oriented strategies.
“Additionally, she will work closely with Icon’s executive team to promote proactive measures, accountability, and progress in the areas of equality, inclusivity, community reconciliation, and cultural initiatives,” Painter concluded.
Before joining Icon Agency, Kate held roles on both client and agency side. She thrives on complex briefs, nuanced social issues and supporting brands navigating transformational journeys, to help them take action on social issues as true agents of change.
“I’m feeling invigorated by my new role. Icon’s executive team has actively encouraged the unconventional thinker within me to enhance and amplify the work we do. But also, how we do it,” said Griffiths.
“It’s a rare opportunity to work on complex social issues, whilst guiding socially conscious brands navigating changes in symbolism, strategy or culture. I can’t wait for this next chapter.”
Griffiths’ promotion is effective immediately. She is located in Melbourne
Uday Kotak to take on non-executive board member role
In a letter to shareholders, the MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank has said the bank intends to ‘nurture internal talent that is future-ready’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 9:09 AM | 1 min read
Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has said he will now take on the role of a non-executive board member and strategic shareholder. Kotak will be stepping down from his whole-time role, he said in a letter to shareholders.
As per media reports, in the letter Kotak has said that the bank intends to "nurture internal talent that is future ready".
He has also mentioned that it was uncommon in today's banking landscape to have an individual who holds 26% vested interest.
Harsh Deep Chhabra exits Mindshare
He was Senior Vice President - Account Lead, Team Unilever
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
Harsh Deep Chhabra has moved on from GroupM. He was Senior Vice President - Account Lead, Team Unilever, at Mindshare.
Friday was his last day, as per his post on LinkedIn.
Chhabra has been associated with Mindshare for 8 years.
Prior to that, he was heading trading analytics for GroupM.
Chhabra has also worked at ZEE network.
