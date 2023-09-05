Xperia Group launches Xperia Alive Media
The property has been launched in collaboration with singer and story-teller Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh
Xperia Group has launched Xperia Alive Media, which will be serving unique experiential media advertising across touch points in OOH advertising and reach target audiences with music.
‘Gift a music’ is one of the new mediums introduced by the organisation to serve different categories of the brand.
“Tech integrations with sounds at the right touchpoints engages GenZ easily and therefore XPERIA ALIVE has a wide bouquet of music tech integration solutions to offer different brands,” said Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO of Xperia Group.
The initiative is being launched in collaboration with singer and story-teller Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh - SG, who is known for the band Aurko and its organisation ALIVE MEDIA & ALIVE STUDIO.
Ghosh started his career with Selvel and has been associated with the OOH industry for the last three decades.
Sony Marathi partners with Posterscope India for new show
The campaign, conceptualized and executed by Posterscope, leverages Kaali-Peeli autos to promote ‘Rani Mi Honar’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
Sony Marathi has partnered with Posterscope to launch a campaign for its latest show titled ‘Rani Mi Honar’. The campaign aims to create awareness around the show using unconventional methods.
The campaign conceptualized and executed by Posterscope, the OOH specialist agency from dentsu India, employed a captivating yet impactful strategy that leverages the iconic Kaali Peeli autos. These autos, painted in a vibrant Rani pink hue, took to the streets of Thane in Mumbai, marking the commencement of the show's launch. However, the true showstopper was not just the colour itself; the auto was adorned with a larger-than-life tiara. The campaign also saw the participation of female auto drivers from Thane, adding a unique twist to this transit-based promotion.
The pink autos offered complimentary rides to women across the city, tirelessly operating for 21 hours and traversing approximately 425km. High-traffic areas in Thane and target-centric locations such as Viviana Mall, Lodha Paradise, Ram Maruti Road, Upvan Ganesh Mandir, Talao Paali, Majhiwada, Panch Pakhadi, and more, were skillfully covered, effectively generating buzz and piquing the curiosity of onlookers.
The campaign captivated the audience, encouraging them to actively engage and share images on their social media platforms. Participants who engaged were treated to complimentary nail art services, effectively promoting the show's theme and the role of the lead actor. Additionally, they were presented with branded bindi packs, an accessory that enhances a woman's beauty. The show's cast members also joined the procession, taking rides in the pink autos, which further fueled online discussions. Moreover, numerous influencers and digital content creators in Thane enthusiastically contributed to the amplification of the campaign's impact.
Commenting on the campaign, Sainath Pai, Marketing Head, Sony Marathi said, “Our fictional narratives are characterized by their uniqueness and progressiveness. Similarly, we are committed to conveying our messages to viewers through unforgettable and delightful methods in our launch marketing campaigns. The goal was to rekindle the aspirations of countless women commuters, making them feel exceptional and empowering them to reclaim their own lives. This sentiment deeply aligns with the essence of our show 'Rani Mi Honar'.”
Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope added, "In an era where grabbing attention is a challenge, embracing innovation becomes the key to breaking free from the ordinary and capturing the spotlight. At Posterscope, our objective is to infuse campaigns with remarkable innovative elements, ensuring they remain etched in the memory of both the brand and its audience. I firmly affirm that Sony Marathi's 'Rikshaw Rani' campaign painted the city with an aura of excitement."
Dentsu India lauds ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 success with DOOH campaign
The hoardings have been strategically located across five key locations in Mumbai -- Juhu, Bandra, Worli, Lower Parel & Dadar
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:20 PM | 1 min read
Dentsu India congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.
To mark this unanimous victory, the network launched a DOOH (Digital-Out-Of-Home) campaign across Mumbai, expressing its heartfelt respect and support for ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3's spectacular landing marks a significant milestone for India's space program, showcasing the country's technological prowess and determination to push the boundaries of space exploration. Designed and executed by Posterscope India - dentsu’s OOH specialist agency, each digital hoarding carried a congratulatory note from dentsu to celebrate this humungous success.
The hoardings, strategically located across five key locations in Mumbai (Juhu, Bandra, Worli, Lower Parel & Dadar), featured striking visuals to capture the essence of Chandrayaan-3's mission and landing - allowing Mumbaikars to share in the joy of ISRO's accomplishment while passing through the bustling cityscape
LED installations at 13 Mumbai local railway stations light up OOH media
The installations have been put up on the Western line
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 18, 2023 7:43 PM | 3 min read
Every marketer wants his campaign to reach as many consumers as possible. And in Mumbai, local railway stations are undoubtedly one of the best places to connect with lakhs of people who commute every day using trains. In an attempt to make the most of these thriving spots with the help of newer technologies, as many as 27 LED OOH installations have been put up across 13 stations on the Western line.
The installations have been put up by M&A Innovation. Talking about the project, directors of the company Anuj Kanakia and Mustafa Patanwala said they wanted to do something different with OOH so came up with the project.
“Even though OOH has existed for so many years, there had been nothing that made it different. The first thought was how do we make it different and how do we bring in the differentiation… so we thought about the LED.”
“With this, advertisers will be able to make targeted campaigns. For example, during the timings of ladies’ special trains, they can play women-centric campaigns. Similarly, there are hours when college students commute, or working professionals travel. Also, cricket world cup is around the corner and we are trying to get the live match telecasted which will eventually help advertisers to gain a wider audience,” said Kanakia.
Speaking about the technology which will enable the OOH to be visible in day time also, he shared, “We have used P3 modules, which have been used for the first time in India in OOH. OOH industry has used beyond P4 to P10 and P3 has got the highest brightness in the daytime also.”
The installations have started functioning from July 1, 2023. As of now, the installation runs ads for six brands for 60 seconds for a span of 14 hours in a day, totalling up to 840 slots a day, per ad.
“An average person spends around 3-5 minutes on the station while waiting for the train and no other medium guarantees such undivided attention. Amazon Mini TV, Kotak Bank, Bandhan Mutual Funds and Burger King are the brands that have already collaborated. Some start-ups have also come onboard,” Kanakia shared.
The agency had to apply for railway tenders for the installations and the cost of the entire project is between Rs 1 Cr and Rs 3 Cr.
Asked about covering more stations, he said, “We are trying to be at the places where the popular trains will come. One of our clients is planning to collaborate with us to expand in the northern region.”
When asked about the measurement and the impact of this media vehicle, Kanakia said, “This is the first time that we are using a CCTV wherein it is monitored. It enables us to gauge the impact to see how people are really behaving with the unit.” He added that it will be easier and transparent for the advertiser and they will experiment with the medium.
Speaking about the future of OOH, Kanakia said, “In future, everyone will be adapting to digital. But it will be helpful depending on how impactful or relevant it is for the brand.”
Who's the new Cadbury girl?
Cadbury India has roped in Shreya Pujari, creator-cum-actor, for its OOH ads
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Cadbury India has teamed up with Shreya Pujari, creator-cum-actor, for its new OOH advertising.
As Shreya's face shows up on billboards around the city, it's like Cadbury saying they want to make people happy and cheerful.
This partnership blends their personalities to make people smile and think in a cheerful way.
What’s making OOH out of the world?
‘Barbenhiemer’ innovations, the power of AI and creative conversations are inspiring brands to explore the potential of the medium, say industry watchers
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 9, 2023 9:17 AM | 6 min read
Billboards on fire, hoardings painted pink and creatives popping out – these are not scenes from an animation movie but the latest in the OOH world. The advent of AI and opportunities like in the case of ‘Barbenhiemer’ just gave the advertising world a new push to experiment and innovate with the out of home medium.
On capitalizing this medium, Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza India, says, “The objective of this activation was to captivate our audience and highlight the exhilarating sensation of enjoying a spicy Domino's pizza, This innovative event allowed us to visually embody the excitement and passion infused into every bite of our new spicy range. The buzz and overwhelming response it has generated have exceeded our expectations."
The sudden rise in popularity of the OOH advertising channel among brands can be attributed to several factors, says Prakash Bhadarkar, VP Media & Publisher Partnerships, Schbang. “OOH advertising offers a tangible and real-world presence, which creates a sense of authenticity and trust. It is also less intrusive compared to digital advertising, as it doesn't interrupt online activities. Furthermore, OOH provides creative opportunities with eye-catching displays and innovative placements, making it more engaging and memorable for the audience. The integration of digital technologies in OOH has also contributed to its appeal in the digital age. In my view, these factors have led to a significant increase in brands favouring OOH as an effective advertising channel.”
As for Aabhaas Shreshtha, Creative and Founding Member at Talented, “Outdoor is perhaps the most traditional medium, but it owes its resurgence to the way in which its role has been reimagined to drive internet conversations. Our own work at Talented, from ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad’ - an outdoor campaign that became the most searched question on Google, and bagged a Lion under the Social and PR category.”
Shreshtha also spoke about the agency’s work for Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, which borrowed the Aadarsh Balak Meme format and sparked a social conversation potential for outdoor. “Recently, our work for Britannia allowed us to authentically celebrate Milk Bikis’ long-standing love affair with Tamil Nadu, with a 70+ billboard campaign that represents different dialects that vary every few km, built to be shared on the internet. Internationally, Uncommon’s Grand Prix winning campaign for British Airways demonstrates how every media - no matter how traditional - reaches its truest potential when it ends up on the internet.”
Internet and OOH
Zonamto and Blinkit showed new ways to capture consumer attention both on the roads and online. The recent Flipkart gimmick has also become a part of the pop culture. The witty text on billboards said: ‘There are 7 ads around us, Har ad mei jo dikhta hai, vo Flipkart pe milta hai!!’
A strategically placed outdoor has a much higher chance of reaching the desired audience or even getting the desired reaction and that’s primarily because we don’t consume an outdoor only when we are outdoors, says Shreshtha. “When done well, it ends up on our Twitter timeline, our Instagram feed and on our family groups on WhatsApp. Quantum and carpet bombing is not always the key. Great work on social isn’t necessarily created on social, but what ends up being talked about on social.”
On how curiosity on the internet acts as a catalyst into driving communication, Mangesh Shinde, Co-Founder of OSMO Advertising, said OOH acts as one of the impactful pulling mediums. “It has the capability to hook the audience generating curiosity, which makes people on the move to take action that pushes them down the funnel on the digital platform. This is resonated by the fact that upwards of 20% spends in OOH are contributed by brands that thrive on the digital economy (OTT, eCommerce).”
Asked about the benefits of OOH advertising over digital ads, Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group, said: “Out of Home advertising has an upper hand over digital advertising. Digital ads can lose efficacy due to ad fatigue, as they are constantly on websites and social media platforms. This saturation can lead to reduced effectiveness of digital ads. In contrast, OOH advertising offers a physically present and unskippable platform that catches consumers' attention when they are outside their homes. This contextually relevant advertising can leave a lasting impression on the audience, making it a highly effective marketing strategy. Moreover, OOH is highly versatile and allows for creative and eye-catching campaigns that capitalize on the physical environment.”
The future
OOH measurement is still a discussion in progress. With brands asking for data and analytics to make their communication better, the industry has started working towards a framework. “While data and numbers are not as abundant as in digital advertising, several methods can be used like - estimating impressions based on location and foot traffic data; conducting audience surveys before and after the campaign to measure changes in brand awareness, perception, and purchase intent; using tracking URLs or QR codes on OOH ads to monitor digital engagement, and monitoring social media for mentions and user-generated content related to the OOH campaign,” Bhadarka said.
On a similar note, Shinde of OSMO Advertising says measuring OOH advertising is possible now. “With the increase in mobility data and people movement surveys, LOC8, our OOH planning platform, provides stunning insights that impact brand KPIs at scale. Incremental reach, density maps and volumetrics at square kilometre grid helps in optimizing OOH plan and provide tangible measurement grid.”
Asked about the future of OOH advertising, Shrivastava of Laqshya Media Group, said, “Personalization and context-based advertising will become more prevalent, allowing brands to deliver tailored messages to specific audiences at the right time and place. With the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can expect to see OOH ads that dynamically adjust their content based on real-time data, weather conditions, or even the emotional state of passersby soon.”
Gods Reign ropes in Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023
Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Gods Reign has onboarded Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023. The first-ever collaboration with Times OOH, a part of The Times Group, the eminent title partner for the event, marks a noteworthy milestone in Gods Reign's journey.
With this association, Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2.
Gods Reign is one of the 14 teams that is directly invited to Battlegrounds Master Series 2023 Lan. The offline sports tournament will be broadcasted on Star Sports, facilitating nationwide access to the team's ardent supporters. After the record-breaking success of season 1, the upcoming season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series, which kicks off on August 4 and will be live until August 27, 2023, the high-octane live broadcast of BGMS Season 2 will kick off at 9:30 p.m. on the Star Sports Network.
Considering the exceptional viewership, Times OOH intends to leverage this partnership to augment its brand prominence within the rapidly evolving esports sector as this category is expected to become a cornerstone in the advertising industry.
Sharing his expert views on this association, Mr. Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH says, “Times OOH has always believed in investing in premium properties which offers leading position to us and our group in the fraternity. We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organisation, we consider esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech & sports enthusiasts’ audience”.
K.R.ROHITH, CEO of Gods Reign, shares, “Forming an alliance with Times OOH enables us to amplify our fundamental operations by enhancing the competitive prowess of our teams in the biggest esports events in South Asia. This Partnership highlights our shared vision and dedication to fostering the best competitive experience for our fans by delivering exceptional performance.”
The television broadcast of the inaugural season of the BGMI Masters Series (2022) showed a record-breaking performance and surpassed the 100 million viewership milestone, setting a new record in the history of Indian esports.
Airport advertising set to take off amid World Cup buzz?
The upcoming cricket tournament may be played in eight to nine cities, increasing chances of footfalls in airports and presenting a golden opportunity for brands
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 2, 2023 9:28 AM | 6 min read
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. It is presumed that airport advertising is also growing faster and brands are heavily investing in airports.
From Indira Gandhi International Airport to Kempegowda Airport and from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, airport advertising is getting bigger across the length and breadth of India. With the festive season, elections, and mega sports events line up, the brands are figuratively adding more digits to their marketing and advertising budgets.
The coming months can be a game changer for the airport advertising industry. The upcoming World Cup event is anticipated to be played in more than eight to nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, leading to an increase in footfalls in the airports.
Given the growing popularity of airport advertising, we spoke to industry experts to know what brands and agencies have in store for leveraging this medium.
A PAN India touchpoint
Highlighting changes the airport advertising industry has witnessed in recent years, Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder & CEO of Ideacafe said, “The industry is more exclusive and eye-catching as average dwell times of an hour plus, the airport offers unique opportunities to connect consumers with brands. The rise in DOOH media in airports (4200+ screens as per EY Ficci Report 2023, allows brands to deliver contextualised communication for maximum relevance and increased attention. I believe it’s important for marketers to have a balance between placement and creative play in the airport environment.
For brands airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value and prestige compared to other advertising channels as they have an opportunity to engage with unique audiences.
From an engagement measurability point of view, the passengers wait in queues at several spots in their journey & chances for them to notice an ad are relatively higher. The footfall is high at airports covering almost all hours. No hours of advertising go unaccounted for. Hence today combining the capabilities of programmatic advertising with the premium and high dwell time at airports enables brands to create highly targeted, flexible, and measurable ads on high-impact screens.
With the advent of Programmatic DOOH, it allows brands to explore smaller tactical budgets to be activated in the airport environment and aligns nicely with other online channels attempting to reach the business and leisure audiences across the omnichannel ecosystem.” Bhattacharyya added.
Talking about the same, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, of Platinum Outdoor shared “As more airports proliferate to tier 2 and 3 towns it is being looked upon as a pan India touch point rather than being present in top metros and being done with as it used to be previously.”
“Moreover, the digital assets have increased manifold. This helps reach and frequency through networks in the airport. Importantly digital has also made way for other brands to enter as static advertising in airports used to be restrictive. Some airports have been early adopters of DOOH which enables brands to engage with customers based on location, flight timings and content.” Sanyal added.
Categories and Brands investing across airports
Sharing categories showing interest in airports, Ravi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Madhawks said, “Categories including Automotive, luxury products, automobiles spend heavily at Airports and have explicitly grown in the recent years.”
Commenting on the brands investing across airports in the upcoming months, Gupta said, "Brands including Apple, Samsung, JY Tyre and Apollo are investing in all mega airports, whereas the government targets all Types B & C airports.”
“It all depends on the category and the brand we are working with. Xperia Group works with only one strategy which is experiential value creation. Sometimes the strategy we follow with the content to attract more eyes or at times the tech engagement to engage TG with the brands” Said Gupta.
Ramneek Ghotra, Executive Director -Growth, Finvasia, said, “Our good portion of marketing efforts are directed towards reaching niche audiences, and plans to explore airport OOH advertising. It benefits to connect with a targeted audience that resonates with us as a brand, and its USPs - benefits of zero-commission trading with multiple investment options. I would be happy to see the travellers perceive Finvasia as a cost-effective and user-friendly trading platform.”
Festive and World Cup Craze
Sharing insights on how brands prepare to advertise across airports, Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder, OSMO, said, “At OSMO, we challenge the traditional method of planning using tech and data-driven planning mechanisms. We use AI and ML-based planning for our client brands and one of the key touchpoints that emerge is Airports. Our airport campaigns for DAIKIN and RENAULT narrate the same.”
Adding On, Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, XPERIA Group, said, “Festive season is approaching in a couple of months and the mega event is ICC almost at the same time, which will create a buzz in advertising spends. But whether airport spending increase due to ICC WORLD CUP will be substantial or not at transit point destinations is still a question. The sponsors may do some spending at the airport but not substantial, which experience of a few years shows. However, due to festivals, spending will spike as it happens every year. Few engagement activities may happen as innovation during ICC WORLD CUP but whether substantial spending will happen or not is still a question.”
Adding some more inputs, Kumar said, “The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 holds tremendous potential for the airport advertising industry. With matches scheduled across ten cities, a substantial influx of spectators is expected to travel to these locations to witness India play. Consequently, airports in these cities will witness a significant surge in cricket presenting advertisers with a golden opportunity to engage this captive audience.”
